Wheat Ridge, CO
3725 Quail Street
Last updated September 16 2019 at 10:24 PM

3725 Quail Street

3725 Quail Street · No Longer Available
Wheat Ridge
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Location

3725 Quail Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Applewood Villages

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully updated condo in ideal Wheat Ridge location! Updated kitchen with white cabinetry, all appliances, tile flooring and designer countertops! Bathroom fully updated with newer vanity, tile flooring, decorative tile surround and tile flooring! New windows throughout! Ceiling fan in master! Smart floorplan is spacious and open! Laundry is right next door to the unit. Ground level with stamped concrete patio! Incredible location - EZ to hop on I-70, closing to newly renovated shopping complex at 38th & Youngfield.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3725 Quail Street have any available units?
3725 Quail Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 3725 Quail Street have?
Some of 3725 Quail Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3725 Quail Street currently offering any rent specials?
3725 Quail Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3725 Quail Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3725 Quail Street is pet friendly.
Does 3725 Quail Street offer parking?
No, 3725 Quail Street does not offer parking.
Does 3725 Quail Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3725 Quail Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3725 Quail Street have a pool?
No, 3725 Quail Street does not have a pool.
Does 3725 Quail Street have accessible units?
No, 3725 Quail Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3725 Quail Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3725 Quail Street has units with dishwashers.
