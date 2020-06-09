3721 Dudley St

Amenities
2 Story/2Bedroom 1 Block West of Lutheran Hospital - Property Id: 149919
2 Story Duplex with Unfinished Basement
2 Bedrooms & 1 Bath on 2nd Floor
1st Floor has 1/2 Bath next to Laundry Room
With Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room.
Door to Shared Deck off Kitchen
Washer/Dreyer Hookups next to Kitchen
New Carpet, Fresh Paint, & New Appliances
New Kitchen Counter Top & New Curtains
1 Car Garage with Parking Space in Front of Garage
Duplex Set Back From Street so Very Peaceful & Quiet
Large Yard Around Property
Looking For Quiet Respectful Renter
No Pets
No Smoking of any Kind
Call Norm @ 303-424-8656 Please Speak Loudly as Owner Hard of Hearing-Yelling into Phone Helps!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149919p
(RLNE5110659)