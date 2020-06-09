3721 Dudley St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

2 Story/2Bedroom 1 Block West of Lutheran Hospital - Property Id: 149919



2 Story Duplex with Unfinished Basement

2 Bedrooms & 1 Bath on 2nd Floor

1st Floor has 1/2 Bath next to Laundry Room

With Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room.

Door to Shared Deck off Kitchen

Washer/Dreyer Hookups next to Kitchen

New Carpet, Fresh Paint, & New Appliances

New Kitchen Counter Top & New Curtains

1 Car Garage with Parking Space in Front of Garage

Duplex Set Back From Street so Very Peaceful & Quiet

Large Yard Around Property

Looking For Quiet Respectful Renter

No Pets

No Smoking of any Kind

Call Norm @ 303-424-8656 Please Speak Loudly as Owner Hard of Hearing-Yelling into Phone Helps!

No Pets Allowed



