Last updated August 28 2019 at 12:08 AM

3415 Sheridan Boulevard

3415 Sheridan Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3415 Sheridan Boulevard, Wheat Ridge, CO 80212
Lakeside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently renovated 2 bed / 1 bath home just blocks from Sloans Lake and shopping / dining in downtown Edgewater. Original hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Newer paint, updated appliances and upgraded kitchen counter tops. Onsite coin operated laundry. One off-street parking space assigned to unit. Additional $55/month utility fee for water/sewer/trash. Tenants responsible for setting up gas/electric in their own name(s). Pets negotiable, must have owner's approval - $250 pet deposit (non refundable) + $35/month pet rent (per pet). Schedule your showing today! PLEASE NOTE THAT PHOTOS ARE OF A SIMILAR UNIT WITH A SIMILAR REMODEL

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3415 Sheridan Boulevard have any available units?
3415 Sheridan Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 3415 Sheridan Boulevard have?
Some of 3415 Sheridan Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3415 Sheridan Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3415 Sheridan Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3415 Sheridan Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3415 Sheridan Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3415 Sheridan Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3415 Sheridan Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3415 Sheridan Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3415 Sheridan Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3415 Sheridan Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3415 Sheridan Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3415 Sheridan Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3415 Sheridan Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3415 Sheridan Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3415 Sheridan Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
