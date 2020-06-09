3415 Sheridan Boulevard

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Recently renovated 2 bed / 1 bath home just blocks from Sloans Lake and shopping / dining in downtown Edgewater. Original hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Newer paint, updated appliances and upgraded kitchen counter tops. Onsite coin operated laundry. One off-street parking space assigned to unit. Additional $55/month utility fee for water/sewer/trash. Tenants responsible for setting up gas/electric in their own name(s). Pets negotiable, must have owner's approval - $250 pet deposit (non refundable) + $35/month pet rent (per pet). Schedule your showing today! PLEASE NOTE THAT PHOTOS ARE OF A SIMILAR UNIT WITH A SIMILAR REMODEL



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.