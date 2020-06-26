3006 Depew Street

Amenities

PROPERTY NO LONGER AVAILABLE!



3006 1/2 Depew St., Basement Lock-off Apartment w/ Private Entrance, Washer & Dryer, and Great Location Minutes to Downtown!



SIDE DOOR ENTRANCE FOR LOCK OFF BASEMENT UNIT!



AVAILABILITY DATE: Available Immediately! Move in dates flexible based on your needs.

PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets are permitted.



USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click either "Schedule Agent Showing" or "Enter Property Yourself"):



https://secure.rently.com/properties/736235?source=marketing



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:

* Private lockoff with private entrance on side of house

* Great central location just west of Highlands, close to Sloan's Lake and downtown

* Newer stainless appliances

* Washer and dryer included (these are in a utility room that is shared with the upstairs unit, but is directly attached to this unit, very easy access)

* Fenced back yard (shared with upstairs unit)

* Shared use of storage shed



GARAGE/PARKING: Street and driveway parking

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Basement lock-off apartment

UTILITIES INCLUDED: $115/mo flat fee for electric, gas, water, and trash

YARD: Front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.

AIR CONDITIONING: No. Since this is a lower level unit, one small window or floor AC unit will easily cool the apartment.

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility. Responsibility shared with upstairs unit.



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: Flexible.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: No pets are permitted.

GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A



HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



Use this link to apply:



https://secure.rently.com/properties/736235?source=marketing



Click Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee



