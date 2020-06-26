All apartments in Wheat Ridge
3006 Depew Street
3006 Depew Street

3006 Depew Street · No Longer Available
Location

3006 Depew Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80214
Lakeside

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PROPERTY NO LONGER AVAILABLE!

3006 1/2 Depew St., Basement Lock-off Apartment w/ Private Entrance, Washer & Dryer, and Great Location Minutes to Downtown!

SIDE DOOR ENTRANCE FOR LOCK OFF BASEMENT UNIT!

AVAILABILITY DATE: Available Immediately! Move in dates flexible based on your needs.
PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets are permitted.

USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click either "Schedule Agent Showing" or "Enter Property Yourself"):

https://secure.rently.com/properties/736235?source=marketing

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* Private lockoff with private entrance on side of house
* Great central location just west of Highlands, close to Sloan's Lake and downtown
* Newer stainless appliances
* Washer and dryer included (these are in a utility room that is shared with the upstairs unit, but is directly attached to this unit, very easy access)
* Fenced back yard (shared with upstairs unit)
* Shared use of storage shed

GARAGE/PARKING: Street and driveway parking
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Basement lock-off apartment
UTILITIES INCLUDED: $115/mo flat fee for electric, gas, water, and trash
YARD: Front and back yard. Back yard is fenced.
AIR CONDITIONING: No. Since this is a lower level unit, one small window or floor AC unit will easily cool the apartment.
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility. Responsibility shared with upstairs unit.

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: Flexible.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: No pets are permitted.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: No
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: N/A
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/736235?source=marketing

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3006 Depew Street have any available units?
3006 Depew Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 3006 Depew Street have?
Some of 3006 Depew Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3006 Depew Street currently offering any rent specials?
3006 Depew Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 Depew Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3006 Depew Street is pet friendly.
Does 3006 Depew Street offer parking?
Yes, 3006 Depew Street offers parking.
Does 3006 Depew Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3006 Depew Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 Depew Street have a pool?
No, 3006 Depew Street does not have a pool.
Does 3006 Depew Street have accessible units?
No, 3006 Depew Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 Depew Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3006 Depew Street does not have units with dishwashers.
