2765 Pierce St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking internet access refrigerator

This great space will be available to view in the afternoon on January 16th and 18th. Please let me know if you would like to reserve a time.



About the Space: This space is located on the garden level of a home. There is a private entrance at the back of the house with a smart lock that gives you access to your private space. There is an additional space on the first floor that is occupied by the owners of the home.



Included In Price of Rent:

• All Utilities (water, electric, trash)

• high-speed internet and tv package included

• Home Security System

• Off Street Parking



Features:

• Granite Countertops

• Breakfast bar

• Dishwasher

• Full Sized Refrigerator

• Full Sized Private Laundry Equipment



Close to Home:

• One mile from Sloans Lake

• One mile from Shops on 38th

• One mile from Lucky's Market Grocery Store

• Three miles from Downtown Denver



• 1.5 miles from Lakewood/Wadsworth train station - W line.

• One block from bus stop



$1000 Deposit and background check required before move-in date. 1 year lease preferred.