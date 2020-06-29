All apartments in Wheat Ridge
2765 Pierce St
2765 Pierce St

2765 Pierce Street · No Longer Available
Location

2765 Pierce Street, Wheat Ridge, CO 80214
Barths

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
This great space will be available to view in the afternoon on January 16th and 18th. Please let me know if you would like to reserve a time.

About the Space: This space is located on the garden level of a home. There is a private entrance at the back of the house with a smart lock that gives you access to your private space. There is an additional space on the first floor that is occupied by the owners of the home.

Included In Price of Rent:
• All Utilities (water, electric, trash)
• high-speed internet and tv package included
• Home Security System
• Off Street Parking

Features:
• Granite Countertops
• Breakfast bar
• Dishwasher
• Full Sized Refrigerator
• Full Sized Private Laundry Equipment

Close to Home:
• One mile from Sloans Lake
• One mile from Shops on 38th
• One mile from Lucky's Market Grocery Store
• Three miles from Downtown Denver

• 1.5 miles from Lakewood/Wadsworth train station - W line.
• One block from bus stop

$1000 Deposit and background check required before move-in date. 1 year lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

