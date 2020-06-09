All apartments in Wheat Ridge
Find more places like 10440 W 46th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wheat Ridge, CO
/
10440 W 46th Avenue
Last updated February 10 2020 at 8:14 PM

10440 W 46th Avenue

10440 West 46th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wheat Ridge
See all
Fruitdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10440 West 46th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Fruitdale

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch-style home sits on almost a 1/2 acre lot and is conveniently located in the heart of Wheat Ridge! Interior features include new paint and carpet and ceiling fans throughout. Light and bright spacious living room and great kitchen with new stainless appliances, plenty of cabinets and eating area. Huge enclosed sunroom offers a second living area with laundry offering washer/dryer hookups. Incredible fenced yard with deck, 2 car garage and plenty of outdoor living and work space. Walk to Fruitdale Park and close to light rail with easy access to I70, 10 minutes to the mountains and 15 minutes to downtown. Schedule your showing today! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10440 W 46th Avenue have any available units?
10440 W 46th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wheat Ridge, CO.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 10440 W 46th Avenue have?
Some of 10440 W 46th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10440 W 46th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10440 W 46th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10440 W 46th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10440 W 46th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10440 W 46th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10440 W 46th Avenue offers parking.
Does 10440 W 46th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10440 W 46th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10440 W 46th Avenue have a pool?
No, 10440 W 46th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10440 W 46th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10440 W 46th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10440 W 46th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10440 W 46th Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West 38
7333 West 38th Avenue
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
TERRA VILLAGE Apartments
6201 W 26th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80214
Yukon Court
4490 Yukon Court
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave
Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

Similar Pages

Wheat Ridge 1 BedroomsWheat Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Wheat Ridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsWheat Ridge Pet Friendly Places
Wheat Ridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, CO
Johnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fruitdale

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College