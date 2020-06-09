10440 W 46th Avenue

Amenities

This charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch-style home sits on almost a 1/2 acre lot and is conveniently located in the heart of Wheat Ridge! Interior features include new paint and carpet and ceiling fans throughout. Light and bright spacious living room and great kitchen with new stainless appliances, plenty of cabinets and eating area. Huge enclosed sunroom offers a second living area with laundry offering washer/dryer hookups. Incredible fenced yard with deck, 2 car garage and plenty of outdoor living and work space. Walk to Fruitdale Park and close to light rail with easy access to I70, 10 minutes to the mountains and 15 minutes to downtown. Schedule your showing today! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com