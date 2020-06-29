10251 W. 44th Ave. #7-204

Amenities
AT LAST, THIS IS THE 2 BEDROOM CONDO YOU'VE BEEN LOOKING FOR! - This 2nd floor updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo faces Fruitdale open/park space, enjoy the
scenery on your private balcony, Inside youll find a well lit living area with vaulted ceilings and
sky light. This community also has a Clubhouse, Tennis Court(s), Community Pool & Outdoor Hot
Tub! Walk to get groceries or visit your local gym, numerous restaurants close by, easy access to I-70 highway!
Unit Amenities:
- Washer/Dryer included
- Dishwasher
- Walk in closets
- Stainless Steel appliances
- Central air
- Wood burning fireplace
- 2 uncovered parking spaces
- Private balcony
Rent: $1750
Deposit: $1750 for well qualified applicants.
Utilities: $50 (water/sewer/trash), tenant pays electric/gas.
Pet Policy:
Dogs welcome, no cats
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)
Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/
Applications: $45/per adult
Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required
Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!
Trish Gonzales
720.602.9470
trish.gonzales@realatlas.com
Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate @REALTOR
(RLNE5669812)