Home
/
Wheat Ridge, CO
/
10251 W. 44th Ave. #7-204
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

10251 W. 44th Ave. #7-204

10251 West 44th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10251 West 44th Avenue, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Fruitdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
AT LAST, THIS IS THE 2 BEDROOM CONDO YOU'VE BEEN LOOKING FOR! - This 2nd floor updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo faces Fruitdale open/park space, enjoy the
scenery on your private balcony, Inside youll find a well lit living area with vaulted ceilings and
sky light. This community also has a Clubhouse, Tennis Court(s), Community Pool & Outdoor Hot
Tub! Walk to get groceries or visit your local gym, numerous restaurants close by, easy access to I-70 highway!

Unit Amenities:
- Washer/Dryer included
- Dishwasher
- Walk in closets
- Stainless Steel appliances
- Central air
- Wood burning fireplace
- 2 uncovered parking spaces
- Private balcony

Rent: $1750
Deposit: $1750 for well qualified applicants.
Utilities: $50 (water/sewer/trash), tenant pays electric/gas.

Pet Policy:
Dogs welcome, no cats
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)

Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/
Applications: $45/per adult

Rental Qualifications:
Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.
No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
Background and Credit check required
Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!

Trish Gonzales
720.602.9470
trish.gonzales@realatlas.com
Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate @REALTOR

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5669812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10251 W. 44th Ave. #7-204 have any available units?
10251 W. 44th Ave. #7-204 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Wheat Ridge, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheat Ridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 10251 W. 44th Ave. #7-204 have?
Some of 10251 W. 44th Ave. #7-204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10251 W. 44th Ave. #7-204 currently offering any rent specials?
10251 W. 44th Ave. #7-204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10251 W. 44th Ave. #7-204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10251 W. 44th Ave. #7-204 is pet friendly.
Does 10251 W. 44th Ave. #7-204 offer parking?
Yes, 10251 W. 44th Ave. #7-204 offers parking.
Does 10251 W. 44th Ave. #7-204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10251 W. 44th Ave. #7-204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10251 W. 44th Ave. #7-204 have a pool?
Yes, 10251 W. 44th Ave. #7-204 has a pool.
Does 10251 W. 44th Ave. #7-204 have accessible units?
No, 10251 W. 44th Ave. #7-204 does not have accessible units.
Does 10251 W. 44th Ave. #7-204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10251 W. 44th Ave. #7-204 has units with dishwashers.

