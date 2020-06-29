10251 W. 44th Ave. #7-204

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

AT LAST, THIS IS THE 2 BEDROOM CONDO YOU'VE BEEN LOOKING FOR! - This 2nd floor updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo faces Fruitdale open/park space, enjoy the

scenery on your private balcony, Inside youll find a well lit living area with vaulted ceilings and

sky light. This community also has a Clubhouse, Tennis Court(s), Community Pool & Outdoor Hot

Tub! Walk to get groceries or visit your local gym, numerous restaurants close by, easy access to I-70 highway!



Unit Amenities:

- Washer/Dryer included

- Dishwasher

- Walk in closets

- Stainless Steel appliances

- Central air

- Wood burning fireplace

- 2 uncovered parking spaces

- Private balcony



Rent: $1750

Deposit: $1750 for well qualified applicants.

Utilities: $50 (water/sewer/trash), tenant pays electric/gas.



Pet Policy:

Dogs welcome, no cats

$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move in.

$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)



Apply today @ https://www.realatlas.com/co/rent-a-home/available-properties/

Applications: $45/per adult



Rental Qualifications:

Please provide proof of income equal to ~3x the monthly rent amount.

No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years

Background and Credit check required

Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email!



Trish Gonzales

720.602.9470

trish.gonzales@realatlas.com

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate @REALTOR



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5669812)