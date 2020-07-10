All apartments in Westminster
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

9202 Everett

9202 Everett Street · No Longer Available
Location

9202 Everett Street, Westminster, CO 80021
Kings Mill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2746a1900c ---- SHOWING 7 DAYS A WEEK, Yes, you can see this property this weekend. To set a showing call 720-463-2000. To set a showing text 720-463-2000 OR To set a showing, go to www.RentSteps.com This is a beautifully remodeled home in a great area. It has a nice fenced yard with a deck, all new bath and kitchen with granite countertops. Jefferson County Schools are some of the best including Stanley Lake High School. Walk to elementary school. A beautiful matching set of stackable washer and dryer can be provided. We conduct a thorough background check on ALL applicants. RENTAL CRITERIA ALL Applicants must have 580 FICO Credit Score or better 2 years proof of income No evictions or collection actions from past landlord in the past 7 years GROSS INCOME must be more than 3 times the monthly rent Section 8 or housing voucher Income can be included to meet the income requirement See full application criteria at www.RentSteps.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9202 Everett have any available units?
9202 Everett doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 9202 Everett have?
Some of 9202 Everett's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9202 Everett currently offering any rent specials?
9202 Everett is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9202 Everett pet-friendly?
No, 9202 Everett is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 9202 Everett offer parking?
Yes, 9202 Everett offers parking.
Does 9202 Everett have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9202 Everett offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9202 Everett have a pool?
No, 9202 Everett does not have a pool.
Does 9202 Everett have accessible units?
No, 9202 Everett does not have accessible units.
Does 9202 Everett have units with dishwashers?
No, 9202 Everett does not have units with dishwashers.

