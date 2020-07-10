9202 Everett

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 courtyard parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2746a1900c ---- SHOWING 7 DAYS A WEEK, Yes, you can see this property this weekend. To set a showing call 720-463-2000. To set a showing text 720-463-2000 OR To set a showing, go to www.RentSteps.com This is a beautifully remodeled home in a great area. It has a nice fenced yard with a deck, all new bath and kitchen with granite countertops. Jefferson County Schools are some of the best including Stanley Lake High School. Walk to elementary school. A beautiful matching set of stackable washer and dryer can be provided. We conduct a thorough background check on ALL applicants. RENTAL CRITERIA ALL Applicants must have 580 FICO Credit Score or better 2 years proof of income No evictions or collection actions from past landlord in the past 7 years GROSS INCOME must be more than 3 times the monthly rent Section 8 or housing voucher Income can be included to meet the income requirement See full application criteria at www.RentSteps.com