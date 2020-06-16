All apartments in Westminster
9131 W 90th Place

9131 West 90th Place · (720) 583-4369
Location

9131 West 90th Place, Westminster, CO 80021
Kings Mill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9131 W 90th Place · Avail. Jul 1

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1568 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
9131 W 90th Place Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, Newly Remodeled Home In Westminster - Available 7/1/2020 - Two Weeks Free! Waved Pet Deposit! - **Rent Today & Get Two Weeks Free and Waved Pet Deposit** Enjoy this stylishly remodeled home on a sunny corner lot across from a school and a large park. This updated home offers a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and solid surface counter-tops, new carpet and paint, and more... The home has a 4 bedroom layout with 2 bedrooms upstairs, and 2 bedrooms in the finished garden level basement. There is a spacious bonus room in the lower level, ideal for a living space or bedroom. There is a 2 car garage and extended driveway. This house has the perfect backyard for entertaining, a huge deck with built-in benches, and a hot tub hook-up and platform. Close to shopping and schools, and only minutes away from Stanley Lake and recreational trails, this house is a must-see.

Waved pet deposit with an approved application (Save up to $750) Apply at Fox Property Mgmt .com today!

In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. We have "video showings" available upon request and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.

Call Fox Property Management for more information and details. 720.583.4369

(RLNE4956742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9131 W 90th Place have any available units?
9131 W 90th Place has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 9131 W 90th Place have?
Some of 9131 W 90th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9131 W 90th Place currently offering any rent specials?
9131 W 90th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9131 W 90th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9131 W 90th Place is pet friendly.
Does 9131 W 90th Place offer parking?
Yes, 9131 W 90th Place does offer parking.
Does 9131 W 90th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9131 W 90th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9131 W 90th Place have a pool?
No, 9131 W 90th Place does not have a pool.
Does 9131 W 90th Place have accessible units?
No, 9131 W 90th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9131 W 90th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9131 W 90th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
