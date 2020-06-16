Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

9131 W 90th Place Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, Newly Remodeled Home In Westminster - Available 7/1/2020 - Two Weeks Free! Waved Pet Deposit! - **Rent Today & Get Two Weeks Free and Waved Pet Deposit** Enjoy this stylishly remodeled home on a sunny corner lot across from a school and a large park. This updated home offers a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and solid surface counter-tops, new carpet and paint, and more... The home has a 4 bedroom layout with 2 bedrooms upstairs, and 2 bedrooms in the finished garden level basement. There is a spacious bonus room in the lower level, ideal for a living space or bedroom. There is a 2 car garage and extended driveway. This house has the perfect backyard for entertaining, a huge deck with built-in benches, and a hot tub hook-up and platform. Close to shopping and schools, and only minutes away from Stanley Lake and recreational trails, this house is a must-see.



Waved pet deposit with an approved application (Save up to $750) Apply at Fox Property Mgmt .com today!



In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. We have "video showings" available upon request and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.



Call Fox Property Management for more information and details. 720.583.4369



(RLNE4956742)