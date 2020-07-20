8678 Decatur St. #276,

Amenities
MOUNTAIN VIEW Condo: 3 Beds 2 Bath - ! Spacious three bedroom with mountain-view half-bath master suite !
FRESH paint & NEW flooring!
Huge Living Area and great location - close to I-25 and HWY 36
This AWESOME condo (with easy access & no stairs) also features:
* Fantastic panoramic views without the yard work!
* Landlord pays water, trash, sewer, landscaping and snow removal.
* upgraded in-unit WASHER AND DRYER
*ample closet space throughout: entry closet, pantry, generous hall linen closet, full sized closet in each bedroom, additional exterior storage
* COVERED BACK PATIO facing a beautiful courtyard with mature trees and mountain views.
* south facing home with windows in the kitchen and dining room.
* Sliding glass doors onto patio off the living room
* WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE
* 2 off street parking spaces with potential of garage space in the future
* CENTRAL AIR cooling with easy to use dial temperature control.
