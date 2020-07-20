All apartments in Westminster
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8678 Decatur St. #276,

8678 Decatur St · No Longer Available
Location

8678 Decatur St, Westminster, CO 80031
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
MOUNTAIN VIEW Condo: 3 Beds 2 Bath - ! Spacious three bedroom with mountain-view half-bath master suite !

FRESH paint & NEW flooring!

Huge Living Area and great location - close to I-25 and HWY 36

This AWESOME condo (with easy access & no stairs) also features:

* Fantastic panoramic views without the yard work!
* Landlord pays water, trash, sewer, landscaping and snow removal.
* upgraded in-unit WASHER AND DRYER
*ample closet space throughout: entry closet, pantry, generous hall linen closet, full sized closet in each bedroom, additional exterior storage
* COVERED BACK PATIO facing a beautiful courtyard with mature trees and mountain views.
* south facing home with windows in the kitchen and dining room.
* Sliding glass doors onto patio off the living room
* WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE
* 2 off street parking spaces with potential of garage space in the future
* CENTRAL AIR cooling with easy to use dial temperature control.

Call Ortrun today for a private showing (720) 376 - 8666

(RLNE4710179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8678 Decatur St. #276, have any available units?
8678 Decatur St. #276, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 8678 Decatur St. #276, have?
Some of 8678 Decatur St. #276,'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8678 Decatur St. #276, currently offering any rent specials?
8678 Decatur St. #276, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8678 Decatur St. #276, pet-friendly?
No, 8678 Decatur St. #276, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 8678 Decatur St. #276, offer parking?
Yes, 8678 Decatur St. #276, offers parking.
Does 8678 Decatur St. #276, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8678 Decatur St. #276, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8678 Decatur St. #276, have a pool?
No, 8678 Decatur St. #276, does not have a pool.
Does 8678 Decatur St. #276, have accessible units?
No, 8678 Decatur St. #276, does not have accessible units.
Does 8678 Decatur St. #276, have units with dishwashers?
No, 8678 Decatur St. #276, does not have units with dishwashers.
