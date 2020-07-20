8678 Decatur St. #276,

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard garage

MOUNTAIN VIEW Condo: 3 Beds 2 Bath - ! Spacious three bedroom with mountain-view half-bath master suite !



FRESH paint & NEW flooring!



Huge Living Area and great location - close to I-25 and HWY 36



This AWESOME condo (with easy access & no stairs) also features:



* Fantastic panoramic views without the yard work!

* Landlord pays water, trash, sewer, landscaping and snow removal.

* upgraded in-unit WASHER AND DRYER

*ample closet space throughout: entry closet, pantry, generous hall linen closet, full sized closet in each bedroom, additional exterior storage

* COVERED BACK PATIO facing a beautiful courtyard with mature trees and mountain views.

* south facing home with windows in the kitchen and dining room.

* Sliding glass doors onto patio off the living room

* WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE

* 2 off street parking spaces with potential of garage space in the future

* CENTRAL AIR cooling with easy to use dial temperature control.



Call Ortrun today for a private showing (720) 376 - 8666



(RLNE4710179)