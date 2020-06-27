5565 West 76th Avenue, Unit 1226

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool guest parking

Sign up for a showing here>>>

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1131791?source=marketing



This 1 Bed 1 Bath features an outdoor community pool and clubhouse! Residents will enjoy easy access to both Denver and Boulder! Located near an extensive open space bike path, this apartment recently received a full remodel! Newer cabinets, upgraded counters, newer carpet in the bedroom and updated vinyl plank hardwood-style flooring in the living spaces, fresh paint throughout, new furnace and new double pane windows! This rental also boasts central heat and AC, ceilings fans, a living room fireplace, and a large private balcony! In-unit washer/dryer also included!



Water, sewer and trash included in rent. Resident(s) responsible for setting up gas and electricity in their own name(s). Pets 45 lbs and under are OK

Free, unassigned off-street parking available. Tons of guest parking as well!



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



