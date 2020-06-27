All apartments in Westminster
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
5565 West 76th Avenue, Unit 1226
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

5565 West 76th Avenue, Unit 1226

5565 West 76th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5565 West 76th Avenue, Westminster, CO 80003
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
- Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1131791?source=marketing

This 1 Bed 1 Bath features an outdoor community pool and clubhouse! Residents will enjoy easy access to both Denver and Boulder! Located near an extensive open space bike path, this apartment recently received a full remodel! Newer cabinets, upgraded counters, newer carpet in the bedroom and updated vinyl plank hardwood-style flooring in the living spaces, fresh paint throughout, new furnace and new double pane windows! This rental also boasts central heat and AC, ceilings fans, a living room fireplace, and a large private balcony! In-unit washer/dryer also included!

Water, sewer and trash included in rent. Resident(s) responsible for setting up gas and electricity in their own name(s). Pets 45 lbs and under are OK
Free, unassigned off-street parking available. Tons of guest parking as well!

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

(RLNE5427627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5565 West 76th Avenue, Unit 1226 have any available units?
5565 West 76th Avenue, Unit 1226 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 5565 West 76th Avenue, Unit 1226 have?
Some of 5565 West 76th Avenue, Unit 1226's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5565 West 76th Avenue, Unit 1226 currently offering any rent specials?
5565 West 76th Avenue, Unit 1226 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5565 West 76th Avenue, Unit 1226 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5565 West 76th Avenue, Unit 1226 is pet friendly.
Does 5565 West 76th Avenue, Unit 1226 offer parking?
Yes, 5565 West 76th Avenue, Unit 1226 offers parking.
Does 5565 West 76th Avenue, Unit 1226 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5565 West 76th Avenue, Unit 1226 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5565 West 76th Avenue, Unit 1226 have a pool?
Yes, 5565 West 76th Avenue, Unit 1226 has a pool.
Does 5565 West 76th Avenue, Unit 1226 have accessible units?
No, 5565 West 76th Avenue, Unit 1226 does not have accessible units.
Does 5565 West 76th Avenue, Unit 1226 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5565 West 76th Avenue, Unit 1226 does not have units with dishwashers.

