5538 West 72nd Place
Last updated June 7 2019 at 3:59 PM

5538 West 72nd Place

5538 West 72nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5538 West 72nd Avenue, Westminster, CO 80003
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
PROPERTY HAS NOW BEEN LEASED

2014 CONSTRUCTION & SMALL DOGS ALLOWED! (35lbs or under)

AVAILABILITY DATE: June 3rd, 2019
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 small dog permitted with size and breed approval (35 lbs or under). Subject to additional pet rent of $30 per month.

USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click "Schedule Agent Showing"):

https://secure.rently.com/properties/536551

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* Hardwood floors, stainless appliances, granite countertops
* Enormous master suite with attached full bath and huge walk-in closet
* Attached 2 car garage
* Quick, easy access to shopping, dining, and light rail
* Central A/C

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage, street and overflow parking for additional cars and/or guests
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, HOA
YARD: Common yard area in front of unit, maintained by HOA
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: N/A
AVERAGE COMBINED UTILITY COST: $200 summer, $150 winter

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/536551

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5538 West 72nd Place have any available units?
5538 West 72nd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 5538 West 72nd Place have?
Some of 5538 West 72nd Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5538 West 72nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
5538 West 72nd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5538 West 72nd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5538 West 72nd Place is pet friendly.
Does 5538 West 72nd Place offer parking?
Yes, 5538 West 72nd Place offers parking.
Does 5538 West 72nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5538 West 72nd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5538 West 72nd Place have a pool?
No, 5538 West 72nd Place does not have a pool.
Does 5538 West 72nd Place have accessible units?
No, 5538 West 72nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5538 West 72nd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5538 West 72nd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
