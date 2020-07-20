5538 West 72nd Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

PROPERTY HAS NOW BEEN LEASED



2014 CONSTRUCTION & SMALL DOGS ALLOWED! (35lbs or under)



AVAILABILITY DATE: June 3rd, 2019

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 small dog permitted with size and breed approval (35 lbs or under). Subject to additional pet rent of $30 per month.



USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click "Schedule Agent Showing"):



https://secure.rently.com/properties/536551



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:



* Hardwood floors, stainless appliances, granite countertops

* Enormous master suite with attached full bath and huge walk-in closet

* Attached 2 car garage

* Quick, easy access to shopping, dining, and light rail

* Central A/C



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage, street and overflow parking for additional cars and/or guests

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, HOA

YARD: Common yard area in front of unit, maintained by HOA

AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C

LAWN CARE: N/A

AVERAGE COMBINED UTILITY COST: $200 summer, $150 winter



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.

GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.

LEASE LENGTH: 12 months

HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



Use this link to apply:



https://secure.rently.com/properties/536551



Click Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee



Contact us to schedule a showing.