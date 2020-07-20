5538 West 72nd Place

Amenities
PROPERTY HAS NOW BEEN LEASED
2014 CONSTRUCTION & SMALL DOGS ALLOWED! (35lbs or under)
AVAILABILITY DATE: June 3rd, 2019
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 small dog permitted with size and breed approval (35 lbs or under). Subject to additional pet rent of $30 per month.
USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click "Schedule Agent Showing"):
https://secure.rently.com/properties/536551
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* Hardwood floors, stainless appliances, granite countertops
* Enormous master suite with attached full bath and huge walk-in closet
* Attached 2 car garage
* Quick, easy access to shopping, dining, and light rail
* Central A/C
GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage, street and overflow parking for additional cars and/or guests
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Townhome
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash, HOA
YARD: Common yard area in front of unit, maintained by HOA
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: N/A
AVERAGE COMBINED UTILITY COST: $200 summer, $150 winter
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
GUARANTORS / COSIGNERS: Must complete the same application.
LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
HOA FEE: Paid for by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Use this link to apply:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/536551
Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
Contact us to schedule a showing.