5301 W 76th Ave Apt 125

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Beautiful, Top floor condo with 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1115 Sq Ft in Arvada, CO available to rent. This home offers two master bedrooms, an open concept floor plan with wide plank wood flooring, vaulted ceilings and great natural lighting. Kitchen features eat in bar with lots of cabinet and counter space, freshly painted cabinets, all open to the dining and family room to create a spacious area. Large Patio overlooks mature grounds and pool. Washer and Dryer included. This home is in a prime location with easy access Denver, Boulder, Denver International Airport or major ski resorts accessible by any of the major interstates including I-70, I-25, I-36, I-70 or I-76.



Property is shown by appointment only.

Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.



Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy

$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.



All utilities must be transferred into tenants name prior to lease beginning. Tenant paid utilities include: Gas and electric.



Complex/Amenities included in rent: Pool, Trash, Water and Sewer.



