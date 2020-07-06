All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 5301 W 76th Ave Apt 125.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
5301 W 76th Ave Apt 125
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:44 AM

5301 W 76th Ave Apt 125

5301 West 76th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Southeast Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5301 West 76th Avenue, Westminster, CO 80003
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Beautiful, Top floor condo with 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1115 Sq Ft in Arvada, CO available to rent. This home offers two master bedrooms, an open concept floor plan with wide plank wood flooring, vaulted ceilings and great natural lighting. Kitchen features eat in bar with lots of cabinet and counter space, freshly painted cabinets, all open to the dining and family room to create a spacious area. Large Patio overlooks mature grounds and pool. Washer and Dryer included. This home is in a prime location with easy access Denver, Boulder, Denver International Airport or major ski resorts accessible by any of the major interstates including I-70, I-25, I-36, I-70 or I-76.

Property is shown by appointment only.
https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent

If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.

Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.

Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy
$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.

All utilities must be transferred into tenants name prior to lease beginning. Tenant paid utilities include: Gas and electric.

Complex/Amenities included in rent: Pool, Trash, Water and Sewer.

Watch video Walkthrough tour at www pmimilehigh com

*Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5301 W 76th Ave Apt 125 have any available units?
5301 W 76th Ave Apt 125 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 5301 W 76th Ave Apt 125 have?
Some of 5301 W 76th Ave Apt 125's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5301 W 76th Ave Apt 125 currently offering any rent specials?
5301 W 76th Ave Apt 125 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 W 76th Ave Apt 125 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5301 W 76th Ave Apt 125 is pet friendly.
Does 5301 W 76th Ave Apt 125 offer parking?
No, 5301 W 76th Ave Apt 125 does not offer parking.
Does 5301 W 76th Ave Apt 125 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5301 W 76th Ave Apt 125 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 W 76th Ave Apt 125 have a pool?
Yes, 5301 W 76th Ave Apt 125 has a pool.
Does 5301 W 76th Ave Apt 125 have accessible units?
No, 5301 W 76th Ave Apt 125 does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 W 76th Ave Apt 125 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5301 W 76th Ave Apt 125 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Hyland Hills
4901 W 93rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80031
Caliber at Hyland Village
5403 West 96th Avenue
Westminster, CO 80020
Environs
3323 W 96th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
The Brodie
2311 Park Center Dr
Westminster, CO 80234
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street
Westminster, CO 80234
Village Creek At Brookhill
9052 Vance St
Westminster, CO 80021
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N
Westminster, CO 80020
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College