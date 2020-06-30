All apartments in Westminster
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

2917 W 81st Ave F

2917 West 81st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2917 West 81st Avenue, Westminster, CO 80031
Southeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Townhouse with porch and spacious green belt - Property Id: 160902

Townhouse with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet, full bathroom and makeup vanity. Bathrooms have been remodeled. Hardwood floors in the living room and kitchen. Brand new on demand hot water tank.

There is a security deposit of $1,500 and the first month rent of $1,500 due upon signing rental contract. One dog is allow with a $200 non-refundable deposit. A $45 application fee is required for each person over 18 years old.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/160902p
Property Id 160902

(RLNE5175310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2917 W 81st Ave F have any available units?
2917 W 81st Ave F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 2917 W 81st Ave F have?
Some of 2917 W 81st Ave F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2917 W 81st Ave F currently offering any rent specials?
2917 W 81st Ave F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2917 W 81st Ave F pet-friendly?
Yes, 2917 W 81st Ave F is pet friendly.
Does 2917 W 81st Ave F offer parking?
No, 2917 W 81st Ave F does not offer parking.
Does 2917 W 81st Ave F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2917 W 81st Ave F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2917 W 81st Ave F have a pool?
No, 2917 W 81st Ave F does not have a pool.
Does 2917 W 81st Ave F have accessible units?
No, 2917 W 81st Ave F does not have accessible units.
Does 2917 W 81st Ave F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2917 W 81st Ave F has units with dishwashers.

