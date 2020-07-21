12170 Huron St 105

Amenities

Brand new everything! Completely remodeled - new kitchen, flooring, new bathroom, new windows. White doors and trim with grey walls. Beautiful one bedroom, one bathroom garden level condo in Westminster. Short walk to RTD station. Walk to many restaurants and Starbucks. Easy access to I-25. Outdoor pool, common space, and workout facility. $1100.00/mo, $1100.00 security deposit. Text or call Katherine at 303-921-9781. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

