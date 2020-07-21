All apartments in Westminster
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

12170 Huron St 105

12170 Huron Street · No Longer Available
Location

12170 Huron Street, Westminster, CO 80234
Northeast Westminster

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
$1,100 - Large 1 Bed/1.0 Bath condo - Westminster - Property Id: 151152

Brand new everything! Completely remodeled - new kitchen, flooring, new bathroom, new windows. White doors and trim with grey walls. Beautiful one bedroom, one bathroom garden level condo in Westminster. Short walk to RTD station. Walk to many restaurants and Starbucks. Easy access to I-25. Outdoor pool, common space, and workout facility. $1100.00/mo, $1100.00 security deposit. Text or call Katherine at 303-921-9781. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/151152p
Property Id 151152

(RLNE5117860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12170 Huron St 105 have any available units?
12170 Huron St 105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 12170 Huron St 105 have?
Some of 12170 Huron St 105's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12170 Huron St 105 currently offering any rent specials?
12170 Huron St 105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12170 Huron St 105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12170 Huron St 105 is pet friendly.
Does 12170 Huron St 105 offer parking?
No, 12170 Huron St 105 does not offer parking.
Does 12170 Huron St 105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12170 Huron St 105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12170 Huron St 105 have a pool?
Yes, 12170 Huron St 105 has a pool.
Does 12170 Huron St 105 have accessible units?
No, 12170 Huron St 105 does not have accessible units.
Does 12170 Huron St 105 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12170 Huron St 105 has units with dishwashers.
