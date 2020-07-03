All apartments in Westminster
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
12126 Melody Drive, #11-304
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

12126 Melody Drive, #11-304

12126 Melody Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12126 Melody Drive, Westminster, CO 80234
Northeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
12126 Melody Drive, #11-304 Available 06/01/20 Cottonwood Villas Condo - Available June 1st - Don't miss this cute upper-level condo in Westminster! It features a large living room and dining room, a gas fireplace, and a balcony viewing the nearby pond. It also has a large master bedroom and two full bathrooms. Large closets, washer/dryer in the unit, and access to the community pool. Conveniently located near I-25 and 120th. One reserved parking spot.
Pets negotiable.

In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.

Please contact Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 for more information.

(RLNE4687209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12126 Melody Drive, #11-304 have any available units?
12126 Melody Drive, #11-304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 12126 Melody Drive, #11-304 have?
Some of 12126 Melody Drive, #11-304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12126 Melody Drive, #11-304 currently offering any rent specials?
12126 Melody Drive, #11-304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12126 Melody Drive, #11-304 pet-friendly?
No, 12126 Melody Drive, #11-304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 12126 Melody Drive, #11-304 offer parking?
Yes, 12126 Melody Drive, #11-304 offers parking.
Does 12126 Melody Drive, #11-304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12126 Melody Drive, #11-304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12126 Melody Drive, #11-304 have a pool?
Yes, 12126 Melody Drive, #11-304 has a pool.
Does 12126 Melody Drive, #11-304 have accessible units?
No, 12126 Melody Drive, #11-304 does not have accessible units.
Does 12126 Melody Drive, #11-304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12126 Melody Drive, #11-304 has units with dishwashers.

