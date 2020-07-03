Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace

12126 Melody Drive, #11-304 Available 06/01/20 Cottonwood Villas Condo - Available June 1st - Don't miss this cute upper-level condo in Westminster! It features a large living room and dining room, a gas fireplace, and a balcony viewing the nearby pond. It also has a large master bedroom and two full bathrooms. Large closets, washer/dryer in the unit, and access to the community pool. Conveniently located near I-25 and 120th. One reserved parking spot.

Pets negotiable.



In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.



Please contact Fox Property Management at 720-583-4369 for more information.



