All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 10725 Owens St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
10725 Owens St
Last updated August 31 2019 at 5:59 PM

10725 Owens St

10725 Owens Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10725 Owens Street, Westminster, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e053acd095 ---- Spacious 3 bed, 1 bath, tri-level home in Westminster! Spacious, open layout with BRAND NEW carpet throughout. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs, kitchen, living room and dining room on the main level, and 3rd bedroom and 2nd family room on the lower level with lots of storage space. All major kitchen appliances included, washer/dryer hook-ups. a swamp cooler, a 2 car garage, and a huge, fenced backyard. Great location near restaurants, shopping and more with easy access to Simms St and Wadsworth Pkwy. No smoking. Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references, however no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Attached 2 Car Garage Stove Swamp Cooler Washer/Dryer Hookup

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10725 Owens St have any available units?
10725 Owens St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 10725 Owens St have?
Some of 10725 Owens St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10725 Owens St currently offering any rent specials?
10725 Owens St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10725 Owens St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10725 Owens St is pet friendly.
Does 10725 Owens St offer parking?
Yes, 10725 Owens St offers parking.
Does 10725 Owens St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10725 Owens St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10725 Owens St have a pool?
No, 10725 Owens St does not have a pool.
Does 10725 Owens St have accessible units?
No, 10725 Owens St does not have accessible units.
Does 10725 Owens St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10725 Owens St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Caliber at Hyland Village
5403 West 96th Avenue
Westminster, CO 80020
Altitude Westminster
9100 Vance St
Westminster, CO 80021
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Hidden Lake
3791 W 68th Ave
Westminster, CO 80030
Willowbrook
7155 Raleigh St
Westminster, CO 80030
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments
3850 W 112th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave
Westminster, CO 80023

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College