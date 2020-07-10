10725 Owens St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e053acd095 ---- Spacious 3 bed, 1 bath, tri-level home in Westminster! Spacious, open layout with BRAND NEW carpet throughout. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs, kitchen, living room and dining room on the main level, and 3rd bedroom and 2nd family room on the lower level with lots of storage space. All major kitchen appliances included, washer/dryer hook-ups. a swamp cooler, a 2 car garage, and a huge, fenced backyard. Great location near restaurants, shopping and more with easy access to Simms St and Wadsworth Pkwy. No smoking. Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references, however no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com Attached 2 Car Garage Stove Swamp Cooler Washer/Dryer Hookup