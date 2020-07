Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym playground pool 24hr maintenance hot tub package receiving yoga garage parking carport dog park e-payments media room

Situated in north Denver with easy access to several restaurants and entertainment options, it's easy-living at Highpointe Park Apartments! Hop onto nearby I-25 to access downtown Denver less than 10 miles away, or enjoy the active life in Thornton's Highpointe District - with everything you need for a modern lifestyle. Resort living meets comfort and accessibility at Highpointe Park Apartments.