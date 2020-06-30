9732 Birch Lane

Amenities

*** 15 MONTH LEASE ***



This stunning never lived-in 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Cornerstone will welcome you with 1,285 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, and a water purification system. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a crawl space, access to the community club house, fitness center, and pool. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Liberty and Community Park. Also nearby are Mile High Flea Market, Safeway, 3 Margaritas, IHOP, Buffalo Wild Wings, Denver Premium Outlets, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-76 and I-25.



Nearby schools include Coronado Hills Elementary School, The International School at Thornton Middle, and Academy High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes trash, yard care, and snow removal.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



