Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
9732 Birch Lane
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:06 PM

9732 Birch Lane

9732 Birch Street · No Longer Available
Location

9732 Birch Street, Thornton, CO 80229

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
*** 15 MONTH LEASE ***

This stunning never lived-in 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Cornerstone will welcome you with 1,285 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, and a water purification system. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, walk in closets, washer and dryer in unit, a crawl space, access to the community club house, fitness center, and pool. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Liberty and Community Park. Also nearby are Mile High Flea Market, Safeway, 3 Margaritas, IHOP, Buffalo Wild Wings, Denver Premium Outlets, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-76 and I-25.

Nearby schools include Coronado Hills Elementary School, The International School at Thornton Middle, and Academy High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes trash, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9732 Birch Lane have any available units?
9732 Birch Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9732 Birch Lane have?
Some of 9732 Birch Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9732 Birch Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9732 Birch Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9732 Birch Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9732 Birch Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 9732 Birch Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9732 Birch Lane offers parking.
Does 9732 Birch Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9732 Birch Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9732 Birch Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9732 Birch Lane has a pool.
Does 9732 Birch Lane have accessible units?
No, 9732 Birch Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9732 Birch Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9732 Birch Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

