9261 Fir Dr

Amenities
Location speaks for itself in this stylish single story brick home with a total of 1,176 square feet of living space, with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It has a full living room and dining room, and the kitchen is complete with a fridge and stove. Washer and dryer included!
$1,700/month, $1,900 for security deposit. $50 One-time fee per adult applicant. Owner pays for water, sewer, and trash. Tenant pays a $25/month 24/7 emergency maintenance and energy efficiency fee, and for all other utilities such as electric/gas, cable/data.
Dogs allowed subject to rents, fees, and deposit, sorry no cats. No smoking tobacco or marijuana and absolutely no marijuana growing on the premises.
Call (720) 594-7066 to schedule a showing. Text questions to (720) 593-9281 or apply at www.PMICedarboldt.com.