9261 Fir Dr

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court 24hr maintenance

Location speaks for itself in this stylish single story brick home with a total of 1,176 square feet of living space, with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It has a full living room and dining room, and the kitchen is complete with a fridge and stove. Washer and dryer included!



$1,700/month, $1,900 for security deposit. $50 One-time fee per adult applicant. Owner pays for water, sewer, and trash. Tenant pays a $25/month 24/7 emergency maintenance and energy efficiency fee, and for all other utilities such as electric/gas, cable/data.



Dogs allowed subject to rents, fees, and deposit, sorry no cats. No smoking tobacco or marijuana and absolutely no marijuana growing on the premises.



Call (720) 594-7066 to schedule a showing. Text questions to (720) 593-9281 or apply at www.PMICedarboldt.com.