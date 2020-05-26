All apartments in Thornton
Last updated March 13 2020 at 10:58 PM

9261 Fir Dr

9261 Fir Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9261 Fir Drive, Thornton, CO 80229
South Thornton

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bocce court
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
24hr maintenance
Location speaks for itself in this stylish single story brick home with a total of 1,176 square feet of living space, with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It has a full living room and dining room, and the kitchen is complete with a fridge and stove. Washer and dryer included!

$1,700/month, $1,900 for security deposit. $50 One-time fee per adult applicant. Owner pays for water, sewer, and trash. Tenant pays a $25/month 24/7 emergency maintenance and energy efficiency fee, and for all other utilities such as electric/gas, cable/data.

Dogs allowed subject to rents, fees, and deposit, sorry no cats. No smoking tobacco or marijuana and absolutely no marijuana growing on the premises.

Call (720) 594-7066 to schedule a showing. Text questions to (720) 593-9281 or apply at www.PMICedarboldt.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9261 Fir Dr have any available units?
9261 Fir Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9261 Fir Dr have?
Some of 9261 Fir Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9261 Fir Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9261 Fir Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9261 Fir Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9261 Fir Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9261 Fir Dr offer parking?
No, 9261 Fir Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9261 Fir Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9261 Fir Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9261 Fir Dr have a pool?
No, 9261 Fir Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9261 Fir Dr have accessible units?
No, 9261 Fir Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9261 Fir Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9261 Fir Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

