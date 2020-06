Amenities

This is a great opportunity on a spacious 3 bedroom brownstone style town-home. New carpet, new paint and new kitchen appliances. Washer and dryer included. The unit has a small fenced yard that backs to a park. It sets in a great location convenience to where ever you need to be. Move in ready. Call, text or email for a private showing.