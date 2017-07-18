All apartments in Thornton
Last updated June 18 2020

837 E 98th Avenue

837 East 98th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

837 East 98th Avenue, Thornton, CO 80229
Quimby

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
playground
pool
internet access
Up to 2 Weeks FREE Rent! You will fall in love with this ground floor condo as soon as you walk in! Beautiful hardwood floors in the main living area and an open floor plan with plenty of space for all your furniture. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space and opens into your dining room. The master bedroom is very spacious and features a large soaking tub as well as a huge walk-in closet. The second bedroom is nicely sized and has another 3/4 bathroom (no tub, shower only) just down the hall. Community features include playground, pool and fitness room. Close to dining, shopping and more! Rent includes water, sewer and trash. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 837 E 98th Avenue have any available units?
837 E 98th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 837 E 98th Avenue have?
Some of 837 E 98th Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 837 E 98th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
837 E 98th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 E 98th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 837 E 98th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 837 E 98th Avenue offer parking?
No, 837 E 98th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 837 E 98th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 837 E 98th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 E 98th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 837 E 98th Avenue has a pool.
Does 837 E 98th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 837 E 98th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 837 E 98th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 837 E 98th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
