837 E 98th Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym playground pool internet access

Up to 2 Weeks FREE Rent! You will fall in love with this ground floor condo as soon as you walk in! Beautiful hardwood floors in the main living area and an open floor plan with plenty of space for all your furniture. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space and opens into your dining room. The master bedroom is very spacious and features a large soaking tub as well as a huge walk-in closet. The second bedroom is nicely sized and has another 3/4 bathroom (no tub, shower only) just down the hall. Community features include playground, pool and fitness room. Close to dining, shopping and more! Rent includes water, sewer and trash. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.RentGrace.com