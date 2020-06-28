7934 E 124 Dr

All apartments in Thornton
Location

7934 E 124th Dr, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Thornton Custom New Build Ready to be Yours ^ - Sign up for a showing here>>>
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/991101?source=marketing

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

This New Custom Build in Thornton is ready to now be yours. In a beautiful neighborhood, this 4 bedroom 3 and a half bath waits for you. Great size 3 car garage! Walking into the formal dining room you see brand new carpet throughout. The oversized living room with fireplace is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing on any night. Built-in speakers set up for surround sound to make the most out of your movie night.

The kitchen is meant to be on the food network. All brand new appliances, including a double oven. The Kitchen island screams luxury looking into the living room as well as the breakfast nook. Or take breakfast outside on the covered a patio, wired for surround sound, overlooking the large back yard. There is also a mudroom with built-in cabinets and coat hangers, as well as a small built-in desk, great for a small study.

Upstairs are 4 large rooms. Great separation and spacious all with great size windows. The common bathroom is a double sink, with shower and bath. There is a washroom perfect for a laundry room. The master is a treat, hand-painted wall dcor to make the room feel rich! His and her sinks separated by a large garden tub, standing shower, and separate lavatory. A master bedroom wouldnt be complete without the Gorgeous, large walk-in closet.

Pets - Allowed
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry - Hookups
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 3 Car Garage
Basement - Unfinished
School District - Brighton

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

(RLNE5120232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7934 E 124 Dr have any available units?
7934 E 124 Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 7934 E 124 Dr have?
Some of 7934 E 124 Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7934 E 124 Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7934 E 124 Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7934 E 124 Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7934 E 124 Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7934 E 124 Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7934 E 124 Dr offers parking.
Does 7934 E 124 Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7934 E 124 Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7934 E 124 Dr have a pool?
No, 7934 E 124 Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7934 E 124 Dr have accessible units?
No, 7934 E 124 Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7934 E 124 Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7934 E 124 Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
