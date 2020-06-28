7934 E 124 Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This New Custom Build in Thornton is ready to now be yours. In a beautiful neighborhood, this 4 bedroom 3 and a half bath waits for you. Great size 3 car garage! Walking into the formal dining room you see brand new carpet throughout. The oversized living room with fireplace is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing on any night. Built-in speakers set up for surround sound to make the most out of your movie night.



The kitchen is meant to be on the food network. All brand new appliances, including a double oven. The Kitchen island screams luxury looking into the living room as well as the breakfast nook. Or take breakfast outside on the covered a patio, wired for surround sound, overlooking the large back yard. There is also a mudroom with built-in cabinets and coat hangers, as well as a small built-in desk, great for a small study.



Upstairs are 4 large rooms. Great separation and spacious all with great size windows. The common bathroom is a double sink, with shower and bath. There is a washroom perfect for a laundry room. The master is a treat, hand-painted wall dcor to make the room feel rich! His and her sinks separated by a large garden tub, standing shower, and separate lavatory. A master bedroom wouldnt be complete without the Gorgeous, large walk-in closet.



Pets - Allowed

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - Tenant Pays All

Laundry - Hookups

Fireplace - Yes

Parking - 3 Car Garage

Basement - Unfinished

School District - Brighton



