5404 E 101st Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely home Located on a spacious corner lot and just across the street from greenbelt and steps to Thornton Sports Complex! Featuring brand new carpeting with charming main level living areas plus a cheerful naturally illuminated open layout kitchen with walk-in pantry, butchers's block and sliding door access to deck and fenced yard. Private master retreat with large walk-in closet and en suite bath. Bright, secondary bedrooms and super convenient upper level laundry room. Fantastic location, close to 104th and Colorado Blvd. with easy access to I-76 & I-25! It's all here: parks, trails, markets, shops, and entertainment. Don't miss it!