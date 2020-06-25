All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 5404 E 101st Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
5404 E 101st Pl
Last updated May 20 2019 at 11:15 PM

5404 E 101st Pl

5404 East 101st Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5404 East 101st Place, Thornton, CO 80229

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely home Located on a spacious corner lot and just across the street from greenbelt and steps to Thornton Sports Complex! Featuring brand new carpeting with charming main level living areas plus a cheerful naturally illuminated open layout kitchen with walk-in pantry, butchers's block and sliding door access to deck and fenced yard. Private master retreat with large walk-in closet and en suite bath. Bright, secondary bedrooms and super convenient upper level laundry room. Fantastic location, close to 104th and Colorado Blvd. with easy access to I-76 & I-25! It's all here: parks, trails, markets, shops, and entertainment. Don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5404 E 101st Pl have any available units?
5404 E 101st Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5404 E 101st Pl have?
Some of 5404 E 101st Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5404 E 101st Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5404 E 101st Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5404 E 101st Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 5404 E 101st Pl is pet friendly.
Does 5404 E 101st Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5404 E 101st Pl offers parking.
Does 5404 E 101st Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5404 E 101st Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5404 E 101st Pl have a pool?
No, 5404 E 101st Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5404 E 101st Pl have accessible units?
No, 5404 E 101st Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5404 E 101st Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5404 E 101st Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lambertson Farms Apartments
10260 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80023
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Magnolia Ridge
12220 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80241
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way
Thornton, CO 80229
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Promenade at Hunters Glen
12801 Lafayette St
Thornton, CO 80241

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College