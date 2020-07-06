4904 125th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors oven patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3d129c20fd ---- EASY SHOWING 7 DAYS A WEEK, Yes, you can see this property this weekend. To set a showing call 720-463-2000. To set a showing text 720-463-2000 OR To set a showing, go to www.RentSteps.com. An open floor plan with a wide open view to the fenced back yard. New Carpet and hardwood floor through. 3 Updated bathrooms. a large basement as playroom or living room. Large 2 car garage. Covenant controlled so no work vans or signed trucks allowed This is a nice home in a nice neighborhood of Thornton with good schools. Walk to the parks and bike paths. The home is professionally managed. Complete background check required