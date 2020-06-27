All apartments in Thornton
490 East 133rd Way
Last updated September 30 2019 at 11:14 PM

490 East 133rd Way

490 East 133rd Way · No Longer Available
Location

490 East 133rd Way, Thornton, CO 80241
North Washington

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Home in Rolling Hills! Huge master suite features vaulted ceilings & attached master bath that includes large soaking tub and big walk in closets. Spacious family room with an office on the main floor with french doors. 4 Bedrooms on Upper floor plus an office. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 490 East 133rd Way have any available units?
490 East 133rd Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 490 East 133rd Way have?
Some of 490 East 133rd Way's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 490 East 133rd Way currently offering any rent specials?
490 East 133rd Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 490 East 133rd Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 490 East 133rd Way is pet friendly.
Does 490 East 133rd Way offer parking?
No, 490 East 133rd Way does not offer parking.
Does 490 East 133rd Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 490 East 133rd Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 490 East 133rd Way have a pool?
No, 490 East 133rd Way does not have a pool.
Does 490 East 133rd Way have accessible units?
No, 490 East 133rd Way does not have accessible units.
Does 490 East 133rd Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 490 East 133rd Way does not have units with dishwashers.
