490 East 133rd Way

Beautiful Home in Rolling Hills! Huge master suite features vaulted ceilings & attached master bath that includes large soaking tub and big walk in closets. Spacious family room with an office on the main floor with french doors. 4 Bedrooms on Upper floor plus an office. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.