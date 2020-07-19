Amenities

garage fire pit

Unit Amenities Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

House loaded with charm and character available for immediate occupancy! Located on a huge corner lot with distance to neighbors, you have plenty of space for parking including the two car garage, and driveway. The house itself features 3 family rooms with plenty of space to host gatherings with the ones who mean most, a newly landscaped backyard with a fire pit perfect to relax by, and easy to clean flooring so you can spend your time doing things more enjoyable. The kitchen comes with all appliances and ample cabinet space so you can cook in a clutter free environment. New roofing and exterior paint will be done within the month so you can move-in with ease in knowing major expenses are taken care of with you in mind. Call Marketplace Homes today to schedule your private showing!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/4760-e-129th-pl ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.