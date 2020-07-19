All apartments in Thornton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4760 E 129th Pl

4760 East 129th Place
Location

4760 East 129th Place, Thornton, CO 80241
South Thornton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
House loaded with charm and character available for immediate occupancy! Located on a huge corner lot with distance to neighbors, you have plenty of space for parking including the two car garage, and driveway. The house itself features 3 family rooms with plenty of space to host gatherings with the ones who mean most, a newly landscaped backyard with a fire pit perfect to relax by, and easy to clean flooring so you can spend your time doing things more enjoyable. The kitchen comes with all appliances and ample cabinet space so you can cook in a clutter free environment. New roofing and exterior paint will be done within the month so you can move-in with ease in knowing major expenses are taken care of with you in mind. Call Marketplace Homes today to schedule your private showing!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/4760-e-129th-pl ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4760 E 129th Pl have any available units?
4760 E 129th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
Is 4760 E 129th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4760 E 129th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4760 E 129th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4760 E 129th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4760 E 129th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4760 E 129th Pl offers parking.
Does 4760 E 129th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4760 E 129th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4760 E 129th Pl have a pool?
No, 4760 E 129th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4760 E 129th Pl have accessible units?
No, 4760 E 129th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4760 E 129th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4760 E 129th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4760 E 129th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 4760 E 129th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
