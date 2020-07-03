All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 4706 E.127th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
4706 E.127th Ave
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

4706 E.127th Ave

4706 E 127th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4706 E 127th Ave, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
HUGE VACATION RENTAL. FULLY FURNISHED MULTI-LEVEl - Property Id: 256310

A luxurious, spacious, & exquisite Denver area home. 5bd, 3.5-bath vacation rental in Thornton. Perfect for families and corporate housing. Designer decorated, executive-style home boasts 3 stories of contemporary living space, a home office, pool table, and huge backyard with a grilling patio.
THE PROPERTY
Master Bedroom: King Bed | Bedroom 2: Queen Bed | Bedroom 3: 2 Twin Beds | Bedroom 4: Queen Bed | Bedroom 5: 2 Twin Beds

Home comes fully equipped with all the modern amenities and a verdant lawn space and fenced backyard, vaulted ceiling.

The kitchen features tile floors, custom white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, all the essential cooking utensils and a glass-top island table.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS
- Amenities include a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, contemporary 3-story living space, designer decor with original artwork, a home office, pool table, mother-in-law basement, WiFi, laundry, backyard, gas grill, off-street parking, and more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256310
Property Id 256310

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5688702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4706 E.127th Ave have any available units?
4706 E.127th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4706 E.127th Ave have?
Some of 4706 E.127th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4706 E.127th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4706 E.127th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4706 E.127th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4706 E.127th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 4706 E.127th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4706 E.127th Ave offers parking.
Does 4706 E.127th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4706 E.127th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4706 E.127th Ave have a pool?
No, 4706 E.127th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4706 E.127th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4706 E.127th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4706 E.127th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4706 E.127th Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St
Thornton, CO 80233
Meadows at Town Center
10101 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80023
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy
Thornton, CO 80241
Magnolia Ridge
12220 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80241
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Promenade at Hunters Glen
12801 Lafayette St
Thornton, CO 80241

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College