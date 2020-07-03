4706 E.127th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool table bbq/grill internet access

HUGE VACATION RENTAL. FULLY FURNISHED MULTI-LEVEl - Property Id: 256310



A luxurious, spacious, & exquisite Denver area home. 5bd, 3.5-bath vacation rental in Thornton. Perfect for families and corporate housing. Designer decorated, executive-style home boasts 3 stories of contemporary living space, a home office, pool table, and huge backyard with a grilling patio.

Master Bedroom: King Bed | Bedroom 2: Queen Bed | Bedroom 3: 2 Twin Beds | Bedroom 4: Queen Bed | Bedroom 5: 2 Twin Beds



Home comes fully equipped with all the modern amenities and a verdant lawn space and fenced backyard, vaulted ceiling.



The kitchen features tile floors, custom white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, all the essential cooking utensils and a glass-top island table.



- Amenities include a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, contemporary 3-story living space, designer decor with original artwork, a home office, pool table, mother-in-law basement, WiFi, laundry, backyard, gas grill, off-street parking, and more.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256310

No Pets Allowed



