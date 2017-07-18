4248 E 94th Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym internet access

~COMING SOON~ Available Monday, 05/11/20 This home will not last! As you enter you will fall in love and feel at home immediately! The kitchen features stunning countertops and cabinets and is a chef's dream. The family room offers plenty of light and has a beautiful fireplace. As you go into the backyard, you will find a covered patio which is the perfect place to relax after a long day. Upstairs you will find three nicely sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms. There is also a full sized washer and dryer. Close to dining, shopping and more! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com