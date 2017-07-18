All apartments in Thornton
4248 E 94th Plaza
4248 E 94th Plaza

4248 East 94th Place · No Longer Available
Location

4248 East 94th Place, Thornton, CO 80229

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
internet access
~COMING SOON~ Available Monday, 05/11/20 This home will not last! As you enter you will fall in love and feel at home immediately! The kitchen features stunning countertops and cabinets and is a chef's dream. The family room offers plenty of light and has a beautiful fireplace. As you go into the backyard, you will find a covered patio which is the perfect place to relax after a long day. Upstairs you will find three nicely sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms. There is also a full sized washer and dryer. Close to dining, shopping and more! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4248 E 94th Plaza have any available units?
4248 E 94th Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4248 E 94th Plaza have?
Some of 4248 E 94th Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4248 E 94th Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
4248 E 94th Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4248 E 94th Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 4248 E 94th Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 4248 E 94th Plaza offer parking?
No, 4248 E 94th Plaza does not offer parking.
Does 4248 E 94th Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4248 E 94th Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4248 E 94th Plaza have a pool?
No, 4248 E 94th Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 4248 E 94th Plaza have accessible units?
No, 4248 E 94th Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 4248 E 94th Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4248 E 94th Plaza has units with dishwashers.

