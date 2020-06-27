4030 E 94th Avenue C

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Charming updated Thornton condo centrally located. Main level includes living room with wood burning fireplace and east facing windows. 2 large closets for storage, dining area with back patio access and kitchen. Kitchen has breakfast bar, stove/range/oven, refrigerator, new stainless steel microwave, pantry and large window overlooking the back patio and walking path. Upper level has nice sized 2nd bedroom with vaulted ceiling, sky lights and great closet space, main 3/4 bath, master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, skylights, great closet space and a full master bath. Fenced patio in the back with storage closet and gate access to walking paths. Property includes water, trash, common grounds maintenance, snow removal and 2 reserved parking spots. Well maintained property MUST SEE!! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com