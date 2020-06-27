All apartments in Thornton
4030 E 94th Avenue C
4030 East 94th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4030 East 94th Avenue, Thornton, CO 80229

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Charming updated Thornton condo centrally located. Main level includes living room with wood burning fireplace and east facing windows. 2 large closets for storage, dining area with back patio access and kitchen. Kitchen has breakfast bar, stove/range/oven, refrigerator, new stainless steel microwave, pantry and large window overlooking the back patio and walking path. Upper level has nice sized 2nd bedroom with vaulted ceiling, sky lights and great closet space, main 3/4 bath, master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, skylights, great closet space and a full master bath. Fenced patio in the back with storage closet and gate access to walking paths. Property includes water, trash, common grounds maintenance, snow removal and 2 reserved parking spots. Well maintained property MUST SEE!! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4030 E 94th Avenue C have any available units?
4030 E 94th Avenue C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4030 E 94th Avenue C have?
Some of 4030 E 94th Avenue C's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4030 E 94th Avenue C currently offering any rent specials?
4030 E 94th Avenue C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4030 E 94th Avenue C pet-friendly?
Yes, 4030 E 94th Avenue C is pet friendly.
Does 4030 E 94th Avenue C offer parking?
Yes, 4030 E 94th Avenue C offers parking.
Does 4030 E 94th Avenue C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4030 E 94th Avenue C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4030 E 94th Avenue C have a pool?
No, 4030 E 94th Avenue C does not have a pool.
Does 4030 E 94th Avenue C have accessible units?
No, 4030 E 94th Avenue C does not have accessible units.
Does 4030 E 94th Avenue C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4030 E 94th Avenue C has units with dishwashers.
