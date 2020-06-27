3761 E. 100th Court

Amenities

Beautiful Riverdale 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home. (Available Immediately) - You Will Feel Right At Home In This Beautiful 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home On A Cul-De-Sac. Home Has Great Floor Plan With First Floor Office With Vaulted Ceiling. Good Sized Kitchen With Island, Nice Size Living Room And Main Floor Laundry. Upstairs Is Master Bedroom With Vaulted Ceilings, Oversize Closet, Flat Screen TV Mount And 5-Piece Master Bath. Other 2 Bedrooms Are Nice Size And Share A Bathroom. All Of The Storage You Will Ever Need Can Be Found In The 1044 Sq. Foot Unfinished Basement. Home Boasts A Huge Backyard And Side Yards, Along With Professional Landscaping, Patio And Sprinklers. Neighborhood Is Children Friendly With Park, Walking Trail And Speed Controlled Streets! Close To Thornton Middle School, Thornton High School And Shopping Centers. 20 Minutes To Downtown Denver. Home Is Within Walking Distance Of New N Line Light Rail. Home Is Pet Friendly. Medium To Small Dog Allowed.



Home Is Professionally Managed By Justin Sadler Of Stars And Stripes Homes, Inc. - A Colorado Based Real Estate & Property Management Company.



Application Requirements:

640 or better credit score

No Eviction History

No Criminal History within the past 5 years

Income equal or greater than three times the monthly rent

$50.00 Per adult Application Fee

$150.00 Lease Administration Fee this represents the approximate cost to write the lease, set up the lease in our software, and collect and account for the Tenants Security Deposit.

If Pets are accepted a $250.00 non-refundable pet fee and $35 per month pet rent; one small to medium sized dog.

Approved Tenants must Sign the Lease and Pay the Security Deposit within 3 Days of Approval



