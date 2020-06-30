All apartments in Thornton
3542 East 139th Place
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

3542 East 139th Place

3542 East 139th Place · No Longer Available
Location

3542 East 139th Place, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bed/3 Bath Home in Thornton - Great Location! - This beautiful two-story 1,406 sqft. 3 bed/3 bath unfurnished home is located on a corner lot in highly desirable Cherrywood Park! The home features vaulted high ceilings with large windows allowing lots of natural light into the property. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter and cabinet space! Retreat upstairs to the spacious master bedroom, featuring an en-suite bath and walk-in closet. The upstairs is complete with 2 more bedrooms, an office nook, and full bathroom. Step outside onto the backyard patio which backs up to the HOA maintained greenbelt. The HOA also includes front/side yard maintenance and irrigation water! Two blocks from Cherrywood Park and Prairie Elementary School. Close to many restaurants, grocery stores, retail shopping, outlet stores, and the Orchards Mall. Easy access to I-25. This won't last long - set up a showing today!

(RLNE5463328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3542 East 139th Place have any available units?
3542 East 139th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3542 East 139th Place have?
Some of 3542 East 139th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3542 East 139th Place currently offering any rent specials?
3542 East 139th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3542 East 139th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3542 East 139th Place is pet friendly.
Does 3542 East 139th Place offer parking?
No, 3542 East 139th Place does not offer parking.
Does 3542 East 139th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3542 East 139th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3542 East 139th Place have a pool?
No, 3542 East 139th Place does not have a pool.
Does 3542 East 139th Place have accessible units?
No, 3542 East 139th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3542 East 139th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3542 East 139th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

