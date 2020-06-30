3542 East 139th Place

Amenities

Charming 3 Bed/3 Bath Home in Thornton - Great Location! - This beautiful two-story 1,406 sqft. 3 bed/3 bath unfurnished home is located on a corner lot in highly desirable Cherrywood Park! The home features vaulted high ceilings with large windows allowing lots of natural light into the property. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter and cabinet space! Retreat upstairs to the spacious master bedroom, featuring an en-suite bath and walk-in closet. The upstairs is complete with 2 more bedrooms, an office nook, and full bathroom. Step outside onto the backyard patio which backs up to the HOA maintained greenbelt. The HOA also includes front/side yard maintenance and irrigation water! Two blocks from Cherrywood Park and Prairie Elementary School. Close to many restaurants, grocery stores, retail shopping, outlet stores, and the Orchards Mall. Easy access to I-25. This won't last long - set up a showing today!



