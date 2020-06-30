3517 E 140th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic Home in Desirable Cherrywood park - This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Kitchen is open to the family room and offers lots of space. Front formal sitting area. 3 bedrooms upstairs, large master with lots of closet space. Washer and dryer on 2nd floor. Large 2 car garage. Back patio area and low maintenance. All lawn maintenance included. Only outdoor maintenance tenant is responsible for is within the fenced patio area. Close to all shopping, schools and trails. Call 303-466-6340 for a showing.



(RLNE5177481)