All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 3394 E 141st Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
3394 E 141st Ave
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:34 AM

3394 E 141st Ave

3394 East 141st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3394 East 141st Avenue, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3394 E 141st Ave Available 07/01/19 Beautiful Home just north of Denver! - This amazing patio home back to an open space and a gorgeous park! This home is a 4 bed, 4 bathroom with just under 3,000 square feet - including a double oven in the nicely updated kitchen, a master suite, and a double living area! With a very easy commute to i-25, you can get anywhere in the city quickly and easily, making your commute a great one! This home is right next to the Orchard Town Center, with a top golf coming soon! This is the most amazing home on the market right now, so give us a call before it disappears!

(RLNE4954207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3394 E 141st Ave have any available units?
3394 E 141st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3394 E 141st Ave have?
Some of 3394 E 141st Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3394 E 141st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3394 E 141st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3394 E 141st Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3394 E 141st Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3394 E 141st Ave offer parking?
No, 3394 E 141st Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3394 E 141st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3394 E 141st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3394 E 141st Ave have a pool?
No, 3394 E 141st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3394 E 141st Ave have accessible units?
No, 3394 E 141st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3394 E 141st Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3394 E 141st Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Thornton Station
2525 E 104th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy
Thornton, CO 80241
Oxford Pointe Apartments
300 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Magnolia Ridge
12220 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80241
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way
Thornton, CO 80229
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College