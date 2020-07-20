All apartments in Thornton
Last updated May 27 2019 at 11:53 AM

3351 East 120th Avenue

3351 East 120th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3351 East 120th Avenue, Thornton, CO 80233

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
One Bedroom Apartment Home Available In Thornton - These stunning apartments create a new standard for living in Thornton. Convenient location accentuates and accommodates your lifestyle, with easy access to I-25, I-70 and Denver International Airport. You need your apartment to cater to your every side, and you've come to the right place. In floor plans, interior appointments and community amenities, you?ll find attention to detail and live a colorful life.

CALL 303-545-6000 TO SCHEDULE A TOUR!

Not quite the space you're looking for? Housing Helpers works with private owners and apartment communities all over Colorado! We're a free service to you - just give us a call!

303-545-6000 | www.housinghelperscolorado.com

*prices and availability are subject to change / ID#20225

(RLNE4729617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3351 East 120th Avenue have any available units?
3351 East 120th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3351 East 120th Avenue have?
Some of 3351 East 120th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3351 East 120th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3351 East 120th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3351 East 120th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3351 East 120th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3351 East 120th Avenue offer parking?
No, 3351 East 120th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3351 East 120th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3351 East 120th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3351 East 120th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3351 East 120th Avenue has a pool.
Does 3351 East 120th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3351 East 120th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3351 East 120th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3351 East 120th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
