3351 East 120th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

One Bedroom Apartment Home Available In Thornton - These stunning apartments create a new standard for living in Thornton. Convenient location accentuates and accommodates your lifestyle, with easy access to I-25, I-70 and Denver International Airport. You need your apartment to cater to your every side, and you've come to the right place. In floor plans, interior appointments and community amenities, you?ll find attention to detail and live a colorful life.



CALL 303-545-6000 TO SCHEDULE A TOUR!



Not quite the space you're looking for? Housing Helpers works with private owners and apartment communities all over Colorado! We're a free service to you - just give us a call!



303-545-6000 | www.housinghelperscolorado.com



*prices and availability are subject to change / ID#20225



(RLNE4729617)