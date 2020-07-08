All apartments in Thornton
2520 E 98th Ave
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

2520 E 98th Ave

2520 East 98th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2520 East 98th Avenue, Thornton, CO 80229
Quimby

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2520 E 98th AVe - Property Id: 275016

Beautifully updated house! Featuring open concept floor plan with updated cabinets, refinished hardwood floors throughout the first floor and basement. New fresh paint inside and outside. Main level boasts the sleek and updated kitchen . In the main level you'll find three bedrooms and a remodeled bathroom with custom tile work and new lighting fixtures. The basement includes a nice family room with two additional bedrooms and bathroom that was also updated. Nice big yard and wide driveway so you can park your RV. . Pets allowed with $250 one time pet fee per pet. Proof of income required for qualification
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275016
Property Id 275016

(RLNE5760863)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 E 98th Ave have any available units?
2520 E 98th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2520 E 98th Ave have?
Some of 2520 E 98th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2520 E 98th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2520 E 98th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 E 98th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2520 E 98th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2520 E 98th Ave offer parking?
No, 2520 E 98th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2520 E 98th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2520 E 98th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 E 98th Ave have a pool?
No, 2520 E 98th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2520 E 98th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2520 E 98th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 E 98th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2520 E 98th Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
