2520 E 98th AVe - Property Id: 275016



Beautifully updated house! Featuring open concept floor plan with updated cabinets, refinished hardwood floors throughout the first floor and basement. New fresh paint inside and outside. Main level boasts the sleek and updated kitchen . In the main level you'll find three bedrooms and a remodeled bathroom with custom tile work and new lighting fixtures. The basement includes a nice family room with two additional bedrooms and bathroom that was also updated. Nice big yard and wide driveway so you can park your RV. . Pets allowed with $250 one time pet fee per pet. Proof of income required for qualification

