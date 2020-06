Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage

This home has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a large two car attached garage, and a nice fenced in front porch for ample privacy. There is plenty of storage and the basement is partially finished with a great, carpeted space for whatever fits your needs. It is closely located to shopping, restaurants and outdoor activities! Tenant pays gas and electric. Available now! If you would like to see this property, contact Rentals@tedarla.com