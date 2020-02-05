All apartments in Thornton
Location

16519 Marion Street, Thornton, CO 80602
North Washington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
16519 Marion Street Available 07/01/20 Beautiful home inside and out!!!!! - This spacious 2 story home is has lots of natural light. On your main level you have a very open floor plan. With the open floor plan it is great to entertain your guest, and stay warm by the fireplace. Upstairs has your 3 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms, along with an extra loft. The home is in a quiet neighborhood with lots of outside areas to enjoy. There is a great park within walking distance, to enjoy a playground, trails and a basketball court.

The property is ideally located near a large shopping center which includes restaurants, shops, and parks. Extremely easy access to I-25, HWY 7 and Northwest Pkwy for an easier commute to Denver or Boulder.

In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen

Please contact Fox Management at 720.583.4369 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5696516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16519 Marion Street have any available units?
16519 Marion Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 16519 Marion Street have?
Some of 16519 Marion Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16519 Marion Street currently offering any rent specials?
16519 Marion Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16519 Marion Street pet-friendly?
No, 16519 Marion Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 16519 Marion Street offer parking?
Yes, 16519 Marion Street offers parking.
Does 16519 Marion Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16519 Marion Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16519 Marion Street have a pool?
No, 16519 Marion Street does not have a pool.
Does 16519 Marion Street have accessible units?
No, 16519 Marion Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16519 Marion Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16519 Marion Street has units with dishwashers.

