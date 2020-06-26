All apartments in Thornton
Thornton, CO
15947 Clayton St
15947 Clayton St

15947 Clayton Street · No Longer Available
Location

15947 Clayton Street, Thornton, CO 80602
North Washington

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Lovely Ranch home in Thornton - Lovely Ranch home in the highly desirable Trailside neighborhood offers 2 bedrooms and an office/flex room. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and full bath. Large open Kitchen with newer appliance and open Family room and dining area. Back yard offers covered patio with trex decking and a large additional patio with a nice yard that backs to a walking trail. 2 car attached garage and large unfinished basement with about 900 sq ft. Front yard is maintained by the HOA and snow removal is included in the HOA. Call today for a showing 303-466-6340.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4942887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15947 Clayton St have any available units?
15947 Clayton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 15947 Clayton St have?
Some of 15947 Clayton St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15947 Clayton St currently offering any rent specials?
15947 Clayton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15947 Clayton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15947 Clayton St is pet friendly.
Does 15947 Clayton St offer parking?
Yes, 15947 Clayton St offers parking.
Does 15947 Clayton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15947 Clayton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15947 Clayton St have a pool?
No, 15947 Clayton St does not have a pool.
Does 15947 Clayton St have accessible units?
No, 15947 Clayton St does not have accessible units.
Does 15947 Clayton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15947 Clayton St does not have units with dishwashers.
