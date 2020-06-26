15947 Clayton St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Lovely Ranch home in Thornton - Lovely Ranch home in the highly desirable Trailside neighborhood offers 2 bedrooms and an office/flex room. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and full bath. Large open Kitchen with newer appliance and open Family room and dining area. Back yard offers covered patio with trex decking and a large additional patio with a nice yard that backs to a walking trail. 2 car attached garage and large unfinished basement with about 900 sq ft. Front yard is maintained by the HOA and snow removal is included in the HOA. Call today for a showing 303-466-6340.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4942887)