All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 14782 Vine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
14782 Vine Street
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

14782 Vine Street

14782 Vine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14782 Vine Street, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AMAZING 4 BED HOME IN THORNTON!!! - Your new home offers 4 bed and 4 bath, fully finished basement, covered front porch, covered rear patio and much more. This functional and traditional floor plan will make it easy for you to entertain family and friends. Recently painted (inside and out), large storage shed in the back yard, well maintained, mature trees, professional landscaped.

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/rentals

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE4158228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14782 Vine Street have any available units?
14782 Vine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
Is 14782 Vine Street currently offering any rent specials?
14782 Vine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14782 Vine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14782 Vine Street is pet friendly.
Does 14782 Vine Street offer parking?
No, 14782 Vine Street does not offer parking.
Does 14782 Vine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14782 Vine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14782 Vine Street have a pool?
No, 14782 Vine Street does not have a pool.
Does 14782 Vine Street have accessible units?
No, 14782 Vine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14782 Vine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14782 Vine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14782 Vine Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14782 Vine Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST
Thornton, CO 80229
Meadows at Town Center
10101 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80023
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy
Thornton, CO 80241
Magnolia Ridge
12220 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80241
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Promenade at Hunters Glen
12801 Lafayette St
Thornton, CO 80241

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsThornton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Thornton Apartments with PoolsThornton Pet Friendly Apartments
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, CO
Loveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College