Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:35 AM

14680 Race Street

14680 Race Street · (303) 466-6340
Location

14680 Race Street, Thornton, CO 80602

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14680 Race Street · Avail. Jul 1

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1713 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
14680 Race Street Available 07/01/20 Fantastic Single family home in Quail Valley - This 3 bedroom plus loft home is in located in a great Thornton neighborhood and Adams 12 Five Star school district. Vaulted master suite with walk-in closet and private 5 piece bath, 2 additional bedrooms feature hardwood floors, bright loft area makes for a great office or play room and additional full bath. Main floor features a formal dining & living room, nice kitchen with Island, hardwood floors and all appliances opens to the family room, additional powder room and laundry area located on the main level. The basement is open and great for additional storage. Nice fenced yard with a large patio and shed! 2 car attached garage. Close to walking trails, I-25, and the Shopping. This is a must see and wont last long. Call 303-466-6340 to schedule a private showing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2348348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14680 Race Street have any available units?
14680 Race Street has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 14680 Race Street have?
Some of 14680 Race Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14680 Race Street currently offering any rent specials?
14680 Race Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14680 Race Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14680 Race Street is pet friendly.
Does 14680 Race Street offer parking?
Yes, 14680 Race Street offers parking.
Does 14680 Race Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14680 Race Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14680 Race Street have a pool?
No, 14680 Race Street does not have a pool.
Does 14680 Race Street have accessible units?
No, 14680 Race Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14680 Race Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14680 Race Street does not have units with dishwashers.
