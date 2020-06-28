Amenities

14680 Race Street Available 07/01/20 Fantastic Single family home in Quail Valley - This 3 bedroom plus loft home is in located in a great Thornton neighborhood and Adams 12 Five Star school district. Vaulted master suite with walk-in closet and private 5 piece bath, 2 additional bedrooms feature hardwood floors, bright loft area makes for a great office or play room and additional full bath. Main floor features a formal dining & living room, nice kitchen with Island, hardwood floors and all appliances opens to the family room, additional powder room and laundry area located on the main level. The basement is open and great for additional storage. Nice fenced yard with a large patio and shed! 2 car attached garage. Close to walking trails, I-25, and the Shopping. This is a must see and wont last long. Call 303-466-6340 to schedule a private showing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2348348)