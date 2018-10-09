All apartments in Thornton
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:31 AM

13843 Adams St

13843 Adams Street · No Longer Available
Location

13843 Adams Street, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
13843 Adams St Available 04/01/20 Fantastic low maintenance home in Cherrywood Park! - This home is perfect for anyone looking for a well-cared for, low maintenance home/yard. Enjoy the beautiful engineered hardwood flooring throughout the living room, kitchen, & dining areas, as well as the vaulted ceilings and windows that provide tons of natural light. Newer Appliances, carpet and many more updates to see. Master bedroom is large with private bath. The HOA maintains the front yard with all mowing, weeding, trimming of bushes, etc, plus all of the common areas. The back patio/yard is a perfect space for relaxing in. Cherrywood Park is a highly sought-after neighborhood and in the Adams 12 Five Star School District. Great location- tons of shopping, restaurants, parks, and trails nearby, and easy access to major roads/highways. This one will go quickly! Call today for a private showing.

(RLNE4139532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13843 Adams St have any available units?
13843 Adams St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 13843 Adams St have?
Some of 13843 Adams St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13843 Adams St currently offering any rent specials?
13843 Adams St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13843 Adams St pet-friendly?
Yes, 13843 Adams St is pet friendly.
Does 13843 Adams St offer parking?
No, 13843 Adams St does not offer parking.
Does 13843 Adams St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13843 Adams St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13843 Adams St have a pool?
No, 13843 Adams St does not have a pool.
Does 13843 Adams St have accessible units?
No, 13843 Adams St does not have accessible units.
Does 13843 Adams St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13843 Adams St does not have units with dishwashers.

