13843 Adams St Available 04/01/20 Fantastic low maintenance home in Cherrywood Park! - This home is perfect for anyone looking for a well-cared for, low maintenance home/yard. Enjoy the beautiful engineered hardwood flooring throughout the living room, kitchen, & dining areas, as well as the vaulted ceilings and windows that provide tons of natural light. Newer Appliances, carpet and many more updates to see. Master bedroom is large with private bath. The HOA maintains the front yard with all mowing, weeding, trimming of bushes, etc, plus all of the common areas. The back patio/yard is a perfect space for relaxing in. Cherrywood Park is a highly sought-after neighborhood and in the Adams 12 Five Star School District. Great location- tons of shopping, restaurants, parks, and trails nearby, and easy access to major roads/highways. This one will go quickly! Call today for a private showing.



