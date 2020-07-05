13778 Garfield St Unit A

All apartments in Thornton
Location

13778 Garfield St, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
This Town Home in Thornton has 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home features 1,845 square foot open floor plan that including granite counter-tops in kitchen, espresso colored cabinets with soft close doors and drawers, GE Energy Star Appliances, vaulted ceiling in the Master Bedroom, full tiled shower with glass doors in master bath, main floor laundry and maintenance-free landscaped backyard and a 2 car detached garage.

With an intelligently designed floor plan, this home provides the space you need to unwind and reconnect with friends and family at the end of a day.

Located in a family friendly community featuring an on site park with playground and conveniently located to Shopping Centers, Restaurants, Public Transportation, Golf Clubs and entertainment.

Heating: Forced Air, Fireplaces Gas/Gas Logs
Air Conditioning: Central

Additional Interior Features: Breakfast Nook, Cable Available, Double Pane Windows, Eating Space / Kitchen, Kitchen Island, Master Bath, Master Suite, Open Floor Plan, Vaulted, Walk-in Closets

Schools
School District Adams 12 5 Star School
Elementary Prairie Hills
Middle Rocky Top
High Horizon

From I-25 and 136th Ave exit head east to Garfield Street (1 block before Colorado Blvd). Turn left on Garfield Street then first right into the Vistas at Cherrywood.

Owner will consider small dog.
$350 Pet Deposit and $25 monthly pet rent

To schedule a showing, call or text Natasha at (720) 749-0475 or email Natasha@NewAgeRE.com *photo ID required for in-person showing*

Please note, we are not responsible for information listed on 3rd party websites. Please visit our website at, www.NewAgeRE.com for the most accurate information on this property.

*PLEASE NOTE Some pictures are of a similar home and are not an exact representation of this property.*

