Thornton, CO
13636 Garfield Street #A
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

13636 Garfield Street #A

13636 Garfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

13636 Garfield Street, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
pet friendly
13636 Garfield Street #A Available 08/04/19 Spacious Three Bedroom End-Unit Townhouse In Thornton - When you walk off the covered front porch and into this beautiful townhouse you'll find a tile entryway that opens into a spacious living room. The living room is carpeted throughout and has a coat closet and large windows for lots of natural sunlight. The living room also has a dining room area and tall ceilings for an open feel. Off the living room on the right is a powder room and laundry room with a full sized washer/dryer included.

Behind the living room area is a large eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances and complete with a large kitchen island that is also a breakfast bar. Off the kitchen is a glass sliding door out to a fully fenced patio with a large deck.

Back inside, upstairs you'll find a large master bedroom that is fully carpeted, has vaulted ceilings and an attached 5-piece master bathroom and walk-in closet. Off the upstairs hallway is a linen closet and a large full bathroom for the other two bedrooms to share. The two bedrooms have ceiling fans, are fully carpeted and have window coverings.

This cozy townhome has central air-conditioning and a detached 2-car garage. Tenants are responsible for paying all utilities. A dog may be considered with a refundable pet deposit.

Don't miss this opportunity to live in a great location in Thornton with easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, parks and I-25!

LINK TO ONLINE APPLICATION: https://flrentals.appfolio.com/listings/detail/cd307d80-2da9-4586-8492-7e17c0ff3cd4

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2524204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13636 Garfield Street #A have any available units?
13636 Garfield Street #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 13636 Garfield Street #A have?
Some of 13636 Garfield Street #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13636 Garfield Street #A currently offering any rent specials?
13636 Garfield Street #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13636 Garfield Street #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 13636 Garfield Street #A is pet friendly.
Does 13636 Garfield Street #A offer parking?
Yes, 13636 Garfield Street #A offers parking.
Does 13636 Garfield Street #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13636 Garfield Street #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13636 Garfield Street #A have a pool?
No, 13636 Garfield Street #A does not have a pool.
Does 13636 Garfield Street #A have accessible units?
No, 13636 Garfield Street #A does not have accessible units.
Does 13636 Garfield Street #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13636 Garfield Street #A has units with dishwashers.
