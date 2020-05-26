Amenities

13636 Garfield Street #A Available 08/04/19 Spacious Three Bedroom End-Unit Townhouse In Thornton - When you walk off the covered front porch and into this beautiful townhouse you'll find a tile entryway that opens into a spacious living room. The living room is carpeted throughout and has a coat closet and large windows for lots of natural sunlight. The living room also has a dining room area and tall ceilings for an open feel. Off the living room on the right is a powder room and laundry room with a full sized washer/dryer included.



Behind the living room area is a large eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances and complete with a large kitchen island that is also a breakfast bar. Off the kitchen is a glass sliding door out to a fully fenced patio with a large deck.



Back inside, upstairs you'll find a large master bedroom that is fully carpeted, has vaulted ceilings and an attached 5-piece master bathroom and walk-in closet. Off the upstairs hallway is a linen closet and a large full bathroom for the other two bedrooms to share. The two bedrooms have ceiling fans, are fully carpeted and have window coverings.



This cozy townhome has central air-conditioning and a detached 2-car garage. Tenants are responsible for paying all utilities. A dog may be considered with a refundable pet deposit.



Don't miss this opportunity to live in a great location in Thornton with easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, parks and I-25!



No Cats Allowed



