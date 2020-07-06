All apartments in Thornton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13624 Garfield Street #A

13624 Garfield St
Location

13624 Garfield St, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
13624 Garfield Street #A Available 01/22/19 $1995 for 12 month Lease or $1875 for 18 month Lease !!!!!!^ - This beautiful upscale townhome at the Vistas at Cherrywood in Thornton, featuring over 1,800 square feet of living space and feeding into the Adams school district, makes it easy to feel at home.

The home is located in Cherrywood Park, a beautiful neighborhood with incredible parks, gorgeous trees and spectacular mountain views. Cherrywood Park is nestled in the heart of Thornton, just minutes to the I-25 corridor to the West, and E-470 to the North. The area features wonderful neighborhood parks with trails, play equipment and beautiful mature landscaping. It is close to the new Holly Sports Complex located near Horizon High School featuring a recreation center, water park, dog park, skate park, ball park, and a scenic pond. It is also close to all amenities and conveniences, including shopping, grocery stores and schools.

When you open the front door, you are welcomed by a large modern living room with elevated ceilings, which leads to a large and beautiful kitchen and adjoining room with fireplace. The kitchen features a bar/island stools included, modern counter-tops, black appliances, and a separate area for a homework station or breakfast nook. The cozy adjoining room features a gas fireplace, and sliding glass doors that lead to an enclosed private patio. The main level also features a separate utility room with its own bath and full-size washer and dryer.

Upstairs features 3 large bedrooms. The master bedroom features separate his/hers sinks, a large walk-in closet, and full-size bath tub. The home features a separate 2 car garage, accessed from the alley behind the property.

Other features:
- Dogs OK with deposit 2 max per HOA restrictions
- Air conditioning
- Trash and sewer included
- Full-size washer and dryer

Pets - Yes, 2 pet max under 50lbs
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Water, Sewer and Trash
Laundry - W/D
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 2 Car Garage
Basement - No
School District - Adams

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1867126)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13624 Garfield Street #A have any available units?
13624 Garfield Street #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 13624 Garfield Street #A have?
Some of 13624 Garfield Street #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13624 Garfield Street #A currently offering any rent specials?
13624 Garfield Street #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13624 Garfield Street #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 13624 Garfield Street #A is pet friendly.
Does 13624 Garfield Street #A offer parking?
Yes, 13624 Garfield Street #A offers parking.
Does 13624 Garfield Street #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13624 Garfield Street #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13624 Garfield Street #A have a pool?
No, 13624 Garfield Street #A does not have a pool.
Does 13624 Garfield Street #A have accessible units?
No, 13624 Garfield Street #A does not have accessible units.
Does 13624 Garfield Street #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 13624 Garfield Street #A does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
