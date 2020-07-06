Amenities

13624 Garfield Street #A Available 01/22/19 $1995 for 12 month Lease or $1875 for 18 month Lease !!!!!!^ - This beautiful upscale townhome at the Vistas at Cherrywood in Thornton, featuring over 1,800 square feet of living space and feeding into the Adams school district, makes it easy to feel at home.



The home is located in Cherrywood Park, a beautiful neighborhood with incredible parks, gorgeous trees and spectacular mountain views. Cherrywood Park is nestled in the heart of Thornton, just minutes to the I-25 corridor to the West, and E-470 to the North. The area features wonderful neighborhood parks with trails, play equipment and beautiful mature landscaping. It is close to the new Holly Sports Complex located near Horizon High School featuring a recreation center, water park, dog park, skate park, ball park, and a scenic pond. It is also close to all amenities and conveniences, including shopping, grocery stores and schools.



When you open the front door, you are welcomed by a large modern living room with elevated ceilings, which leads to a large and beautiful kitchen and adjoining room with fireplace. The kitchen features a bar/island stools included, modern counter-tops, black appliances, and a separate area for a homework station or breakfast nook. The cozy adjoining room features a gas fireplace, and sliding glass doors that lead to an enclosed private patio. The main level also features a separate utility room with its own bath and full-size washer and dryer.



Upstairs features 3 large bedrooms. The master bedroom features separate his/hers sinks, a large walk-in closet, and full-size bath tub. The home features a separate 2 car garage, accessed from the alley behind the property.



No Cats Allowed



