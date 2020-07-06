All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 13547 Albion Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
13547 Albion Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13547 Albion Circle

13547 Albion Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13547 Albion Circle, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This home is move in ready and won't last long!! As you enter you will love the open feel with the vaulted ceilings!! The living room / dining room combo is large enough for all of your furniture! The eat-in kitchen features plenty of cabinets and is perfect for entertaining! The master suite features duel vanities as well as a spacious closet. The second and third bedroom are nicely sized and share a full bath. The bonus room is huge and is the perfect place for fun and games. There is also an oversized laundry room as well! As you enter into the backyard you will love the giant fenced yard with beautiful green grass. Close to dining, shopping and more!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13547 Albion Circle have any available units?
13547 Albion Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 13547 Albion Circle have?
Some of 13547 Albion Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13547 Albion Circle currently offering any rent specials?
13547 Albion Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13547 Albion Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 13547 Albion Circle is pet friendly.
Does 13547 Albion Circle offer parking?
No, 13547 Albion Circle does not offer parking.
Does 13547 Albion Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13547 Albion Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13547 Albion Circle have a pool?
No, 13547 Albion Circle does not have a pool.
Does 13547 Albion Circle have accessible units?
No, 13547 Albion Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 13547 Albion Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13547 Albion Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST
Thornton, CO 80229
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St
Thornton, CO 80233
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Oxford Pointe Apartments
300 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Timber Lodge
1769 Coronado Pkwy N
Thornton, CO 80229
Magnolia Ridge
12220 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80241
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Promenade at Hunters Glen
12801 Lafayette St
Thornton, CO 80241

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College