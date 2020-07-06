13547 Albion Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed

This home is move in ready and won't last long!! As you enter you will love the open feel with the vaulted ceilings!! The living room / dining room combo is large enough for all of your furniture! The eat-in kitchen features plenty of cabinets and is perfect for entertaining! The master suite features duel vanities as well as a spacious closet. The second and third bedroom are nicely sized and share a full bath. The bonus room is huge and is the perfect place for fun and games. There is also an oversized laundry room as well! As you enter into the backyard you will love the giant fenced yard with beautiful green grass. Close to dining, shopping and more!!