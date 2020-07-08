13372 Pearl Cir

Amenities

Wonderful Rolling Hills home in Thornton - This amazing home offers 3 bedrooms, plus a 4th non conforming bedroom/office on the main level and 3 full baths. You get mountain and golf course views from the front of the home. Located within walking distance of Thorncreek Golf Course. Large unfinished basement. HVAC has been replaced and high efficiency along with water heater. Back yard offers large deck and hot tub for tenants use. This home offers over 3000 sq ft including the unfinished basement. Stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer included for tenants use. Close to shopping, Denver Premium Outlets. Call today for a showing 303-466-6340.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5306807)