Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:22 PM

13372 Pearl Cir

13372 Pearl Circle · No Longer Available
Location

13372 Pearl Circle, Thornton, CO 80241
North Washington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
pet friendly
Wonderful Rolling Hills home in Thornton - This amazing home offers 3 bedrooms, plus a 4th non conforming bedroom/office on the main level and 3 full baths. You get mountain and golf course views from the front of the home. Located within walking distance of Thorncreek Golf Course. Large unfinished basement. HVAC has been replaced and high efficiency along with water heater. Back yard offers large deck and hot tub for tenants use. This home offers over 3000 sq ft including the unfinished basement. Stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer included for tenants use. Close to shopping, Denver Premium Outlets. Call today for a showing 303-466-6340.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5306807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13372 Pearl Cir have any available units?
13372 Pearl Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 13372 Pearl Cir have?
Some of 13372 Pearl Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13372 Pearl Cir currently offering any rent specials?
13372 Pearl Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13372 Pearl Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 13372 Pearl Cir is pet friendly.
Does 13372 Pearl Cir offer parking?
No, 13372 Pearl Cir does not offer parking.
Does 13372 Pearl Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13372 Pearl Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13372 Pearl Cir have a pool?
No, 13372 Pearl Cir does not have a pool.
Does 13372 Pearl Cir have accessible units?
No, 13372 Pearl Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 13372 Pearl Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 13372 Pearl Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

