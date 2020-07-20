All apartments in Thornton
13191 Leyden St
Last updated May 15 2019 at 4:54 PM

13191 Leyden St

13191 Leyden Street · No Longer Available
Location

13191 Leyden Street, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lots of space! Main floor living room, family room, study, formal dining room and large kitchen. Fireplace and built in entertainment center in family room Very open floorplan with 4 large bedrooms on upper level and 3.5 bathrooms and a main floor study Kitchen has hardwood floors, 42" Maple Cabinets, Granite Counters, built in desk, pantry & all appliances Cozy master suite is very large with a double-sided fireplace, vaulted ceilings & huge closet Master bath features fireplace, soaking tub, stall shower and two separate vanities. Laundry Room with washer and dryer and utility sink. Fenced back yard with large covered patio for outdoor enjoyment. Attached 3 car garage. Riverdale Park only 1 block away. * Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13191 Leyden St have any available units?
13191 Leyden St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 13191 Leyden St have?
Some of 13191 Leyden St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13191 Leyden St currently offering any rent specials?
13191 Leyden St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13191 Leyden St pet-friendly?
Yes, 13191 Leyden St is pet friendly.
Does 13191 Leyden St offer parking?
Yes, 13191 Leyden St offers parking.
Does 13191 Leyden St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13191 Leyden St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13191 Leyden St have a pool?
No, 13191 Leyden St does not have a pool.
Does 13191 Leyden St have accessible units?
No, 13191 Leyden St does not have accessible units.
Does 13191 Leyden St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13191 Leyden St does not have units with dishwashers.
