13191 Leyden St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lots of space! Main floor living room, family room, study, formal dining room and large kitchen. Fireplace and built in entertainment center in family room Very open floorplan with 4 large bedrooms on upper level and 3.5 bathrooms and a main floor study Kitchen has hardwood floors, 42" Maple Cabinets, Granite Counters, built in desk, pantry & all appliances Cozy master suite is very large with a double-sided fireplace, vaulted ceilings & huge closet Master bath features fireplace, soaking tub, stall shower and two separate vanities. Laundry Room with washer and dryer and utility sink. Fenced back yard with large covered patio for outdoor enjoyment. Attached 3 car garage. Riverdale Park only 1 block away. * Offered by Grace Property Management & Real estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit our website for online application Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com