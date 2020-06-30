All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 13159 Ivanhoe Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
13159 Ivanhoe Street
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:27 PM

13159 Ivanhoe Street

13159 Ivanhoe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13159 Ivanhoe Street, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Dream Home in Thornton - This gorgeous, well taken care of home in Thornton has 3 bedrooms, and 2 and 1/2 baths! Including a big, fenced in yard to enjoy all that Colorado weather has to offer. From the backyard to the finished basement, this home is the stuff of dreams! It has an attached 2 car garage, which makes it that much more desirable! The beautiful kitchen has an eat-in island, open to the dining area and the family room, making it ideal for entertaining. There is the loft area upstairs, perfect for an office space or an additional living room! The windows in the house make sure that you have access to plenty of natural light, with hardwood flooring, and your very own master suite, youll want to call us today to schedule your showing, as this listing wont last long!

(RLNE5200125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13159 Ivanhoe Street have any available units?
13159 Ivanhoe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
Is 13159 Ivanhoe Street currently offering any rent specials?
13159 Ivanhoe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13159 Ivanhoe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13159 Ivanhoe Street is pet friendly.
Does 13159 Ivanhoe Street offer parking?
Yes, 13159 Ivanhoe Street offers parking.
Does 13159 Ivanhoe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13159 Ivanhoe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13159 Ivanhoe Street have a pool?
No, 13159 Ivanhoe Street does not have a pool.
Does 13159 Ivanhoe Street have accessible units?
No, 13159 Ivanhoe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13159 Ivanhoe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13159 Ivanhoe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13159 Ivanhoe Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13159 Ivanhoe Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lambertson Farms Apartments
10260 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy
Thornton, CO 80241
Oxford Pointe Apartments
300 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Timber Lodge
1769 Coronado Pkwy N
Thornton, CO 80229
Magnolia Ridge
12220 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80241
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way
Thornton, CO 80229

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College