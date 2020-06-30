13159 Ivanhoe Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Dream Home in Thornton - This gorgeous, well taken care of home in Thornton has 3 bedrooms, and 2 and 1/2 baths! Including a big, fenced in yard to enjoy all that Colorado weather has to offer. From the backyard to the finished basement, this home is the stuff of dreams! It has an attached 2 car garage, which makes it that much more desirable! The beautiful kitchen has an eat-in island, open to the dining area and the family room, making it ideal for entertaining. There is the loft area upstairs, perfect for an office space or an additional living room! The windows in the house make sure that you have access to plenty of natural light, with hardwood flooring, and your very own master suite, youll want to call us today to schedule your showing, as this listing wont last long!



