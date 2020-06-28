All apartments in Thornton
Last updated September 14 2019

13006 Niagara Way

13006 Niagara Way · No Longer Available
Location

13006 Niagara Way, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Beautiful home with open concept/attached garage/fenced yard - Features of this home include:

Open concept
Air conditioner
Fenced yard
Fireplace
Attached garage
New carpet
Freshly painted
Very close to grocery
Lots of storage
Master suite w/ vaulted ceilings & walk-in closet
Large unfinished basement
And much more!

STANDARD SECURITY DEPOSIT IS MINIMUM ONE MONTH'S RENT AND IS DUE AT MOVE IN. NO EXCEPTIONS. HOWEVER, DEPOSIT CAN BE HIGHER IF RENTAL APPLICATION APPROVAL REQUIRES

We look for 5 things on Applications:

1. Evictions
2. Landlord References
3. Criminal history
4. Finances for rent payments
5. Credit History

I am happy to get you qualified, applications must be complete for me to accept and run them. What I need along with your completed application is: Copies of 2 paystubs per working adult with a combined household income of 3 months' rent, and a copy of photo ID for all adults.

Please contact David at 720-295-1661 or dave.wells@realatlas.com

(RLNE3363119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13006 Niagara Way have any available units?
13006 Niagara Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 13006 Niagara Way have?
Some of 13006 Niagara Way's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13006 Niagara Way currently offering any rent specials?
13006 Niagara Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13006 Niagara Way pet-friendly?
No, 13006 Niagara Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 13006 Niagara Way offer parking?
Yes, 13006 Niagara Way offers parking.
Does 13006 Niagara Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13006 Niagara Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13006 Niagara Way have a pool?
No, 13006 Niagara Way does not have a pool.
Does 13006 Niagara Way have accessible units?
No, 13006 Niagara Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13006 Niagara Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13006 Niagara Way does not have units with dishwashers.
