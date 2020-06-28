13006 Niagara Way

Amenities
Beautiful home with open concept/attached garage/fenced yard - Features of this home include:
Open concept
Air conditioner
Fenced yard
Fireplace
Attached garage
New carpet
Freshly painted
Very close to grocery
Lots of storage
Master suite w/ vaulted ceilings & walk-in closet
Large unfinished basement
And much more!
STANDARD SECURITY DEPOSIT IS MINIMUM ONE MONTH'S RENT AND IS DUE AT MOVE IN. NO EXCEPTIONS. HOWEVER, DEPOSIT CAN BE HIGHER IF RENTAL APPLICATION APPROVAL REQUIRES
We look for 5 things on Applications:
1. Evictions
2. Landlord References
3. Criminal history
4. Finances for rent payments
5. Credit History
I am happy to get you qualified, applications must be complete for me to accept and run them. What I need along with your completed application is: Copies of 2 paystubs per working adult with a combined household income of 3 months' rent, and a copy of photo ID for all adults.
Please contact David at 720-295-1661 or dave.wells@realatlas.com
(RLNE3363119)